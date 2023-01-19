Huge Super Bowl TV deal at Amazon: get a 75-inch 4K TV for just $799.99

The 2023 Super Bowl is just weeks away, and if you're looking to grab a big-screen TV on a budget, we've just spotted this fantastic deal on Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TV. The retailer has the 75-inch model on sale for $799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,049.99), which is just $80 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and an incredible deal for a feature-packed big-screen 4K TV.



The Amazon Fire Omni Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K display coupled with Dolby Vision and HDR10, which provides bright, bold colors and deep, intense blacks. You're also getting the Fire TV experience, so you can stream movies and TV shows from all your favorite apps, plus, the Alexa voice assistant allows you to control your TV completely hands-free.



Today's Super Bowl TV deal is a fantastic way to get a big-screen display in your home for less, and time is running out if you want to upgrade your current set in time for the big game. We've included more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals below, which include a range of features and sizes with prices starting at just $449.99.

Super Bowl TV deal

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's best Super Bowl TV deal is the highly-rated 75-inch Amazon Omni Series TV on sale for $799.99. You're getting the Fire TV on board to make it fast and easy to find whatever you want on all the major streaming services. This is a great, simple, all-in-one TV and is now at a fantastic price.

More Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): was $899.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a big-screen Super Bowl TV deal on a budget, Best Buy has the 2021 Toshiba 75-inch 4K TV for a record-low price of $569.99. The massive display features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience at an extremely low price.

(opens in new tab) LG 75-inch UQ75 Series 4K UHD Smart TV (2022): was $799.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another fantastic 75-inch Super Bowl TV deal is the LG UQ75 Series TV on sale for just $699.99. An incredible value - you're getting webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and a powerful a5 Gen 5 AI processor for a premium picture experience.

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch Nano 75UQA TV: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get a $250 discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, nabbing a 70-inch screen for half the price of an equivalent OLED. With 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, you get a lot for that $649.99 price tag, even if you have to do without fancier screen technologies and formats.

(opens in new tab) TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A big-screen QLED display under $700 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 65-inch model on sale for just $699.99 at Best Buy. The best-selling set delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A best-seller during Black Friday, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include the Samsung 60-inch 4K smart TV for just $449.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500, which is an incredible value.

