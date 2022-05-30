Holy mackerel - this LG 8K TV is on sale for $999 - that's a third of the usual price

Now Memorial Day is in full swing, we're here to get you one thing: ludicrous savings on your favorite tech - including quite frankly absurd TV deals on 8K displays.

Case in point, we've found just that in the LG Nanocell 99 - a 65-inch 8K TV that's on sale at Best Buy for just $999 (opens in new tab). That's literally a third of what you'd usually pay.

At its RRP of $2,999, it bordered on far-too-high territory - you were paying a huge amount for the 8K badge, with inferior tech to OLED thrown in. And then the Memorial Day sales happened.

Thanks to a humungous price cut, the small failings (poorer contrast ratio, a propensity to some light bleed through in the darker scenes) are more than offset by the lower price. You'll get dazzling colors still, as well as a pin-sharp resolution, for far less than a 4K OLED TV.

It's one of a few impressive Memorial Day TV sales this year - check out our full roundup to see if anything else there impresses if you're not sold on the 8K credentials here.

Huge 8K TV deal at Best Buy today

(opens in new tab) LG 8K Nanocell 99 Series TV: was $2999, now $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $2,000- The LG Nanocell 99 Series is the best the brand has ever produced. While still technically inferior to its OLED range, the color reproduction and 8K sharpness on offer here will impress (although, remember, it's more about upscaling than playing native 8K footage, as that doesn't readily exist... yet.)

Whether you decide to go for 8K resolution or not is a pretty big one - even at this heavily reduced price point. Even though there's barely any content at this resolution yet, where you really get the benefit with a TV like this is with LG's upscaling providing a picture as slick as possible. In this case, it's handled by the display's a9 Gen 4 AI Processor.

This is a set that you need to know what you watch the most: if you're a cinephile and really care about the performance in the lower-light scenes, then this TV isn't for you.

If it's for more general use, however, then you'll get a lot from this TV - above and beyond the savings.

More Memorial Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $910 - The 2022 Memorial Day sales event has the stunning LG C1 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99. That's a massive $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $303 - Another OLED option is the 55-inch LG G1 on sale for a record-low price of $1,399.99. The G1 Series from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2022.

(opens in new tab) TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $330 – If you're looking for a cheap big-screen display in today's Memorial Day TV sales, we've spotted this 70-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $499.99. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV - you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

75-inch: $1,299.99 $698 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $549 $529.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – The Samsung Memorial Day sale has this Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $529.99. An incredible value, you're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Another great big-screen budget display in today's Memorial Day TV sales is this 75-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for $649.99 at Best Buy. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, the Insignia set includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control and DTS Studio Sound for an immersive audio experience.

