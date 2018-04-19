Get an Apple Watch at Walmart for $149

If you've been looking for a deal on an Apple Watch, look no further. Walmart is selling the Apple Watch Series 1 38mm for just $149. That's $100 less than what other stores are charging and the lowest price ever for this smartwatch. You can get it in silver with a white sports band or black with a space gray sports band.

If you would like a bigger watch, Walmart is selling the 42mm edition for just $30 more, at $179. It is available in the same color combinations, although the silver/white version is almost sold out.

An update of the original Apple Watch released in conjunction with the Apple Watch Series 2, this smartwatch is the less expensive alternative to the Apple Watch Series 3. That said, we've never seen it this cheap. If you want this deal, we recommend hopping on it quickly as it is likely to go quick.

