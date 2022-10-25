Early Black Friday deals at Amazon: Echo, cheap TVs, iPads, vacuums and more

Get a head start on your holiday shopping and save money with these early Black Friday deals from Amazon, which include record-low prices on TVs, smart home devices, appliances, and more. The retailer is trying to entice customers to shop early with steep discounts on some of its best-selling items, so you can score epic Black Friday deals before the official November sale even begins.



We've sifted through the offers to bring you our top picks early Black Friday deals for today. Some highlights include a massive 50% discount on the Echo smart speaker, which brings the price down to just $49.99, the top-rated Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner on sale for $119.99 (was $139.99) (opens in new tab), and this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia marked down $249.99 (was $399.99) (opens in new tab).



See more of today's best early Amazon Black Friday deals below, most of which include lowest-ever offers, which means we don't expect the price to drop any further at Amazon's official Black Friday sale.

Early Amazon Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - A great gift idea, Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the best-selling Echo smart speaker down to a record-low price of $49.99. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

(opens in new tab) All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - The 2nd generation Echo Show 8 is getting a $60 discount which brings the price down to an all-time low of $69.99. The 2021 smart home display allows you to make video calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

(opens in new tab) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: $139.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Bissell's portable carpet cleaners have become all the rage, and Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $119.99 - the best deal we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

(opens in new tab) Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds in today's early Black Friday deals, Amazon has the Powerbeats Pro on sale for $149.99. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - If you're looking for a cheap TV deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale, you can grab this Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99 - just $10 more than the record-low. The 50-inch display packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $300, which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: $699.99 $160.64 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $539.95 - A robot that vacuums and mops for you? Yes, please! This vacuum and mop combo works on hard floors and carpets and features a slim design to clean hard-to-reach areas. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $160.64, which is a massive 77% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): $599 $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - This early Black Friday Apple deal from Amazon has the 2022 iPad Air on sale for $519. That's a massive $80 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,297.99 $1,097.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Amazon is also including premium TV deals in its early Black Friday sale, like Samsung's stunning The Frame TV on sale for $1,097.99. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

