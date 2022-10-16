Early Black Friday deals drops the Apple Watch 8 to $349 - the lowest price ever

If you're looking to score an early Black Friday deal on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, then you're in luck. We've spotted the Apple Watch 8 on sale for $349 (was $399) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's all-new smartwatch.



Just released last month, the Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch you can buy thanks to new health and safety features such as a temperature sensor and crash detection. You're still getting all the fantastic features of the Series 7 smartwatch, including the Always-On display, activity tracking, an ECG app, and impressive all-day battery life.



Today's deal on the Apple Watch 8 is the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch and an impressive discount on a recently released Apple device. We don't expect to see a lower price during Amazon's official Black Friday sale, you should grab this bargain now before it's too late.

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features.

