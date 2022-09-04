Dell Labor Day sale 2022 - save up to $500 on the latest Inspiron and XPS laptops

Dell has some great Labor Day sales going on at the moment with some sizable discounts on its extensive laptop range. With dozens to choose from, we've picked out a few highlights in the Labor Day laptop sales from Dell, including its most popular XPS and Inspiron devices.

We think the best deal available is the New Dell XPS 13 for $849.99 (was $999.99) (opens in new tab). It has the latest generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM plus 512GB of SSD storage, which guarantees respectable performance. Plus, the 13.4-inch full HD screen is clear and bright, while the chassis is the thinnest and lightest from Dell yet.

For a budget option, there's also the Dell Inspiron 15 for $299.99 (was $399.99) (opens in new tab). It's a cheap system that's ideally suited for web browsing, media streaming, or school work, thanks to its AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. A 15-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate is helpful for smoother web browsing too.

Anyone who buys a Dell Inspiron also gets to enjoy six months of The Disney Bundle for free which includes Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu.

The 6 best Dell Labor Day deals

New Dell XPS 13: $999 $849 at Dell

Save $150 - The Dell XPS 13 is one of the more stylish Dell laptops out there and this is the biggest discount we've seen so far on the newest model. It's well-designed thanks to the fact it's crafted from an aluminum block and offers a sizeable keyboard and trackpad. A 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB SSD means it's well-suited for multitasking, whether you're, web browsing, word processing or photo editing.

Dell Inspiron 15: $399.99 $299.99 at Dell

Save $100 - Here's one of the cheaper laptops in Dell's Labor Day sale. This Dell Inspiron 15 is ideal for school work as the 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD ensure it's reliable for multitasking and file storage. However, if you need to do anything more powerful, it'll struggle. Still, as a basic web browsing, word processing machine and general use machine, its 15-inch screen and comfortable design is useful.

Dell Inspiron 15: $799.99 $579.99 at Dell

Save $200 - When it comes to value for money, we think this is the best deal in the Dell Labor Day sale. It comes with some high-performance components that you don't always find at this low price, including an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. All will give you the extra power to help with more demanding work, multitasking and all your daily computing needs.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $200 - A 2-in-1 screen is far more financially accessible than it once was with this Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. It offers a reasonable AMD Ryzen 5 processor along with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, which means it's best suited to multitasking across standard apps while you browse online or type up documents. The 14-inch full HD touchscreen is a great addition if you like having the flexibility of a tablet at your fingertips, too.

New Dell Inspiron 15: $299.99 $209.99 at Dell

Save $90 - Here's the cheapest version of the Inspiron 15 in the Dell Labor Day sale. It's a fairly basic laptop with lower-end components, but there's enough power in here to handle light use, school work and your day-to-day computing needs. There's a large 15.6-inch display, too, which makes it suitable for more involving work tasks that need the extra screen space.

New Dell XPS 13 Plus: $1,699 $1,449 at Dell

Save $250 - A substantial saving makes the ever stylish Dell XPS 13 Touch more attractive. It's powerful with an Intel Core i7 processor at the helm, although we'd have liked to have seen 16GB RAM rather than 8GB here. The 512GB SSD gives you plenty of room, but the highlight is its 13-inch 4K touchscreen. If you regularly enjoy watching Netflix and other streaming services or editing photos and video, it's a truly nice display to look at while you do so.

