Cheap TV deal: Amazon's best-selling TV just dropped to $99.99

Finding a cheap TV deal has become more important than ever due to rising consumer prices, and we've just spotted Amazon's best-selling Insignia 24-inch smart TV on sale for just $99.99 (was $169.99). That's a massive $70 discount and the lowest price we've seen this year.



For just $99, this smart TV includes the Fire TV experience, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. You also get a voice remote with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices. While the 2020 Insignia set lacks 4K capabilities, you still get full HD picture quality with DTS TruSurround sound - a great display option for an extra bedroom or if you're working with a small space.



This 2020 32-inch Insignia TV has over 24,000 positive reviews and sits at the number two spot for Amazon's best-selling TVs. While we've seen the Fire TV drop as low as $79.99 on Black Friday of 2020, this is the lowest price we've seen all year and fantastic value for a 24-inch smart TV.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2020): $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Today's best cheap TV deal is the best-selling Insignia 24-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99 at Amazon. While the F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2021): $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Another Amazon best-seller is this Insignia 32-inch smart TV on sale for only $149.99 - just $10 more than the lowest price we've seen this year. The 32-inch HD display comes with the Fire operating system for easy streaming and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $289.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a larger cheap TV deal, Amazon has this 43-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV marked down to $239.99 - the cheapest price we've seen all year. Packed with premium features, the 2021 set includes Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Fire operating system for seamless streaming.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Our favorite cheap TV deal from Amazon is this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. The 2021 50-inch TV includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $559.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $190 - Amazon has the 2021 55-inch Omni Series TV on sale for a record-low price of $369.99, thanks to today's $190 discount. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR 10, the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - This 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba has a massive $400 discount, which brings the price down to a record-low of $599.99. An incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV, the Toshiba display comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, the Fire OS, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $350 - If you're looking for a massive display in today's cheap TV deals, Amazon has this 2021 75-inch Fire TV on sale for $749.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 4K smart TV includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, plus Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.

