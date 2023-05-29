Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 over Memorial Day and get a handy free upgrade

Tablet deals hunters over Memorial Day should check out this offer at Samsung that gets you a free double storage upgrade across the entire Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range.

Let's say you go for the most powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you can get 256GB of storage for the price of 128GB or 512GB of storage for the price of 256GB. That's a saving of $100 or $200, respectively. Plus, the larger storage options come with more RAM, so you get a little performance boost on top.

Don't want to spend as much? The same double data freebie applies to the standard Tab S8 and the larger S8 Plus, too, so you've got complete freedom to pick whichever model best meets your needs and preferences.

And remember to check the latest Samsung promo codes for ways to save even more cash across the full Memorial Day sale at the manufacturer - including so top phone and appliances deals.

If you're interested in seeing what else is on offer this holiday, you can browse through all the Memorial Day sales available right now in our complete roundup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: free storage upgrade

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: get double storage for free and save up to $200

All three versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 are now available with a free double storage upgrade through Memorial Day when you buy direct from Samsung. This means you can get the 256GB model of the standard Tab S8 for $699.99, or upgrade to the powerful Tab S8 Ultra with 512GB of storage (and 16GB of RAM) and save $200. You can get further discounts of up to $245 when you trade in your old device, too.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 sports an 11-inch, 2560 x 1600 resolution screen that also offers a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz to deliver a smooth image during demanding tasks such as gaming. It also comes with a 13MP main camera and 6MP wide option on the back, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera best suited to video calls.

Compare all that to the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which has a slightly larger 12.4-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra boasts a 14.6-inch screen. Both of these tablets are also strong all-around performers for general use – such as browsing, media streaming, and light gaming. However, doodlers will appreciate the large 14.6-inch screen on the Ultra model, which will also serve you better if you want to use it as a portable workstation.

We've also got all of today's best iPad deals if you prefer Apple tablets. Or, if you think you only need a more basic device for light use, then here are some more tablet deals available today.