Black Friday streaming deal: get BritBox, Paramount or AMC for AU$1.99p/m

The Black Friday sales are in full swing, giving Australian consumers the chance to make some big savings across a wide range of products. But one area we rarely see being on the receiving end of discounts is streaming services. Until now.

Yes, Amazon is offering a rather attractive discount on its selection of Prime Video Channels, making Black Friday the best possible time for you to start binge watching some TV shows you've forever been putting off.

Amazon's Prime Video Channels – which include Paramount+, AMC+ and Hayu – are add-ons to an already active Prime Video subscription, with the idea being to not only open up an even greater selection of TV and movie content, but to have all that content accessible under one login, saving you from installing and signing into several different apps on your smart TV, phone or games console.

For Black Friday, Amazon is offering subscriptions to all of its Prime Video Channels for AU$1.99/month each for a maximum of 2 months.

Prime Video Channels normally cost between AU$3.99 and AU$8.99 a month, for Paramount Plus and AMC Plus respectively.

You do need to be an active Prime Video subscriber (aka an existing Amazon Prime member) in order to take advantage of the offer, which will be live until 11:59pm AEDT on Monday, 28 November.

Amazon's Black Friday discount presents the best possible chance to get your eyes around some of the best TV shows and movies and, if you have the time, you could feasibly get through an entire TV show before the 2-month promotion period finishes and cancel your subscription to save you being charged the regular price for each channel you've subscribed to.

Paramount+

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Paramount Plus has perhaps the biggest appeal of Amazon's Prime Video Channels selection. The streaming service is currently running its own Black Friday discount, offering 50% off one month or a one year subscription. This means you can pay either AU$4.50 for a month or AU$49.99 for a year.

Clearly, Amazon's offer of AU$1.99 a month for two months (AU$3.98 in total) is the more attractive if you don't plan to keep Paramount Plus for too long.

And for your AU$1.99 a month, you can get access to the recently released crime drama series (that's also pretty funny) Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone – you can find out all you need to know about Sly's new series on our sister site, Tom's Guide (opens in new tab)– and the new Yellowstone prequel series, 1883.

AMC+

(Image credit: Deal Finder)

AMC+ was once the home of The Walking Dead, but that has since moved over to Binge. Don't let that put you off though, as for your AU$1.99 a month for the next two months, you can still access some incredible content.

Highlights on AMC+ include the new Interview With A Vampire TV series, created by Anne Rice and based on the 1976 novel of the same name. It is separate to the 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

Walking Dead fans can still get their zombie fix, with both Fear of the Walking (a spin-off of the main series) and Tales of the Walking Dead (a spin-off anthology series of The Walking Dead).

AMC+ is also the place to watch Dark Winds, a psychological horror series that has been receiving critical acclaim since it launched in June 2022. That AU$1.99 a month offer is becoming more and more attractive, we think you'll agree.

Shudder

(Image credit: Shudder / TechRadar)

Horror fans rejoice! Shudder is also part of Amazon's Prime Video Channels offering and it too is on the receiving end of the $1.99/month promotional offer. Shudder was once a niche streaming service, but has now grown into the must-visit destination for all things horror, thriller, slasher and any other genre that will make you want to sleep with one eye open.

Shudder offers subscribers a selection of both well-known horror movies such as The Slumber Party Massacre, through to original content that you can't find anywhere else. This includes both movies and TV shows.

If you're a diehard horror fan and you've been chomping at the bit to give Shudder a try, at AU$1.99 a month for the next two months, there's never been a better time to get stuck in.

BritBox

(Image credit: Britbox)

Nobody does TV quite like the Brits, which is exactly why BritBox is such an enticing streaming service. Collating TV shows from both the BBC and ITV in the UK, BritBox is your one-stop shop for classic sitcoms such as Fawlty Towers and Absolutely Fabulous through to more gritty drama series such as Line of Duty, Luther and Sherlock Holmes.

Poldark is also onboard for any fans of period dramas, or anyone who just wants to swoon over Aiden Turner.

BritBox is usually a AU$8.99 addition through Prime Video Channels, making the AU$1.99 offer one you simply have to consider.

Other Prime Video Channels

(Image credit: Amazon)

Other channels that can be accessed through Prime Video include DocPlay, which as its name suggests, gives access to a plethora of documentaries from around the world; Lionsgate Plus (formerly STARZPLAY) which is only available through Prime Video Channels and boasts TV shows such as Outlander and Blue Mountain State; and Hayu for reality TV fanatics.

Hayu is running its own AU$1.99/month for 2 month promotional deal using the code BF2022AU, if you want to access its reality TV content and don't already have a Prime membership.

Complete list of Prime Video Channels and savings

Amazon's Prime Video Channels Black Friday offer really is one to consider if you spend a lot of time in front of your TV. Here's a full breakdown of the channels on offer, and the savings you can make over the 2 month promotional period.