Get the best internet deal for 2018 with our price comparison

Find the best internet deal for you

Your internet connection is one of the most important utilities in your home these days, right there behind heating and water. As such there are plenty of companies vying for you subscription monies so they can pipe those gigabytes into your home.

While that's a good thing for competition and lower pricing, it can mean that when you compare internet deals it's a minefield at worst and a hassle at best. That's why we've done the work for you, explaining everything you need to think about and laying out plenty of options in our handy price comparison for internet chart above. Read on to find the best internet deal for you.

Standard internet vs fibre broadband First up you need to pick a type of internet for you. This essentially breaks down into two sections: ADSL and fibre broadband. While fibre broadband has the capacity to run faster, it is limited as you need to have that specific cable in your area. If you're dead set on super fast internet, then head to our best fibre broadband deals here and enter your postcode to see whether you qualify. If you can't get that near you yet then the ADSL option, which runs over the phone lines, is more widely available and now runs up to decent speeds, too.

What internet speed is best for my home? The speed you need depends on what you're doing. For 4K video streaming a 20Mbps line is recommended at the very least, which also applies to online gaming. If you have lots of people using the connection for video you probably want to aim for more than that level as a minimum. Anything less than that and you'll likely be fine with a more affordable connection. Test your current speed on the broadband speed test page to see if you're in need of an upgrade.

Can I order these broadband deals over the phone? We understand that buying broadband is a big purchase that you're going to be committed to for at least a year. If you feel more comfortable ordering over the phone, we can offer a call centre service - but only for a selected few providers: - Sky broadband: 08000-142-334

- Virgin broadband: 08000-492-102

- TalkTalk broadband: 08000-492-103

What contract length should I go for? Generally you're looking at a 12 or 18 month contract. While rolling monthly options are available, you'll pay for that. As you'd expect the longer you commit, the cheaper your contract will be, allowing you to go for the maximum speed offering to get the most liberating connection possible for your money.

Do I have to pay extra for line rental? You don't have to pay more for line rental as that comes included with your broadband package these days. If you want to make use of your phone line, it pays to add a phone subscription to your plan.

Can I get internet and TV in one package? There are plenty of options that bundle internet and TV in one package, which can actually save you money. Sky offers its TV service along with broadband as does Virgin, which can include Sky channels too. BT also offers TV packages and means you get BT Sport for less. Check out the best broadband and TV deals here.

Now you know a little bit more about internet deals, head back to the top of this page to compare internet plans and get the best price for your home.