Best deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale at the end of day one - chosen by our experts

Amazon's Prime Day sale returned for an October sequel today – and like the original sale earlier this year, it's packed with thousands of early holiday season deals. If that sounds a little overwhelming for your bargain-hunting brain, fear not. We've had an entire team of tech experts combing through the discounts all day to pick out the best Prime Day deals for you.

Whether you're looking for early Christmas presents or to treat yourself with a tech bargain, Amazon's Prime Day sale in October has served up some impressive price cuts. In fact, we'd go as far as to say that the Prime Early Access Sale is better than we expected.

Naturally, Amazon's own devices have seen some of the biggest discounts, with the lowest-ever prices on the Echo Dot, 4K Fire TV stick and Fire 7 tablet available now. But we've seen some price drops across all kinds of tech, including TVs, air fryers, robot vacuums and tablets.

From half-price coffee makers to record-low prices on headphones such as the excellent Bose QuietComfort 45, it's a great time to buy almost any kind of tech. Below, we've highlighted our pick of the finest deals, based on our in-depth reviews and historical prices. But you can also go off-piste and explore the Amazon deals yourself with our quick links to Amazon's biggest sales categories.

Prime Day sale in October (US deals)

Prime Day sale in October: Amazon devices(US)

(opens in new tab) Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There's a $12 discount on this handy little gadget from Amazon, which works with Alexa to add voice control to your devices - even if you don't have a smart home hub. You can schedule lights and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you’re away. At half price it's a bargain. (Or get four Treatlife-branded Alexa smart plugs for $34.99 (opens in new tab), down from $45.99.)

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen): $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker is back on sale at half price - that's the cheapest we've seen it. In our Echo Dot review (opens in new tab), we found it to be reasonably loud and a cheap way to get some smart home tech. You can use it to control your smart home setup, as well as play music, check the weather, set timers, and more, all with simple voice commands.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can save $25 on the popular Fire TV Stick 4K - it's half-price in the Amazon sale. It gives you 4K streaming, HDR video support, voice control and access to a huge range of content via Prime Video, Netflix and more. We found the interface to be super responsive when we tested it,a and gave the device 4.5/5 stars in our review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $84.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're on the hunt for an affordable smart display, look no further than the Amazon Echo Show 5. It's now back to its cheapest price ever, with a hefty 59% discount - we last saw this price on Prime Day earlier in the year, and it makes this popular smart display even better value. Use it to stream music, watch TV shows, display your photos, or even make and receive video calls.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Here's a huge saving (and the lowest price yet) on the excellent Amazon Fire TV Cube. This is the brand's most premium streaming device and an absolutely great buy if you're a real home entertainment junkie. While small, this inconspicuous cube supports 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, as well as all the usual streaming service platforms you'd expect.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite (8GB): $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Kindle Paperwhite is a great choice for the discerning reader who wants a quality device for all their favorite titles. Its 6.8-inch display is sharp, bright, and now comes with an adjustable warm light filter that's particularly handy for those late-night sessions in the dark. This particular listing is for the slightly cheaper 8GB version, although you can also find the expanded 16GB model also on sale for $104.99 (was $149) (opens in new tab).

Prime Day sale in October: laptops (US)

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop, 4GB RAM, 32GB: $199.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120: This incredible deal gets you a 12-inch Chromebook for just $80. This is perfect for students and kids, and it may be the only laptop under $100 that's worth buying during Amazon's Early Access sales.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020), 8GB RAM, 256GB: $1,198 $998 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: The MacBook Air with M1 chip remains one of the best laptops ever made, offering excellent performance and battery life in a thin and light design. This deal knocks $200 off, plus you get AppleCare+ which protects the laptop with an extended warranty.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 14: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - If you're looking for a super-affordable laptop for a younger student (or just some simple working-from-home tasks), the Galaxy Chromebook 14 is a compact, durable little laptop. Just bear in mind that it uses ChromeOS rather than Windows, so you might not be able to install some apps.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5, Intel Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB: $929.99 $749.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $180: This is a great gaming laptop for the price, offering you an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU that can handle games at medium settings at 1080p. Older games will run even better, and the fast 144Hz screen ensures they will feel fluid in action.

(opens in new tab) LG Gram 2-in-1 (2022): $1,299.99 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - A seriously good deal on a seriously good hybrid laptop. The 2022 model of the Gram 2-in-1 is ultra-lightweight and packed to the gills with the latest components and features, making it a formidable choice of on-the-go laptop for busy professionals. The WUXGA touchscreen is absolutely gorgeous, too.

(opens in new tab) Asus Zenbook 13 OLED: $909.99 $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - A sleek little ultrabook with a vibrant OLED display, the Zenbook 13 is perfect for travelling professionals or remote workers. An Intel Core i7 CPU, 512GB of storage, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity all serve to create a speedy and lightweight Windows laptop.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $1199.99 $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $301 - It wasn't a revolution when it arrived, but we have to admit that the Surface Laptop 4 is still one of the best multipurpose Windows laptops you can buy. With the Surface Laptop 5 on the way, you can snap up a deal on this AMD Ryzen-powered model today!

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15: $979.99 $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $380 - A whopping discount on a good choice of budget gaming laptop. The Victus 15 uses a 12th-gen Core i5 processor and an RTX 3050 graphics card, making it perfect for esports and indie games; a great choice for a kid who just wants to play Fortnite, too!

Prime Day sale in October: headphones (US)

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): $159 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - If you missed the last Apple AirPods sale, this is the next-best price they've ever been. The true wireless earbuds come with a slender, pocket-friendly charging case, plus a comfortable out-ear fit so you still hear what's going on around you. You also get great smart features when you use them with your iPhone, including Find My Device support and auto-switching between your Apple devices.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $348 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $51.99

Sony's latest wireless over-ears only came out in May 2022 and because they're every bit as talented as the excellent WH-1000XM4 they supersede, to see them discounted at all for Prime Early Access is a welcome surprize. And what a deal it is! The XM5 are every inch a class-leading set of Sony cans – just check out our five-star review (opens in new tab) (note the phrase "still the best in the business"). As long as their non-folding design works for you, these are the noise cancelling headphones (opens in new tab) to beat.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro: $199.95 $159.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40

Thanks to Prime Early Access, you can nab 20% off a set of Apple's Beats-branded sports earbuds that already deliver an AirPods Pro-like experience at a lower price – and with an added wingtip for security. This discount matches their lowest-ever-seen price, and for it you get active noise cancellation, spatial audio support and hands-free Siri on iOS, although it's worth noting that Android owners won’t get the full experience. The Beats Fit Pro are a snug-fitting, workout headphone (opens in new tab) alternative to Apple’s flagship true wireless earbuds – as we said in our review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50

Beats' truly likeable Buds are back down to their lowest-seen price for Prime Early Access and, since we called them "some of the best Beats buds you can buy" under intense review, you know it's a good deal. The audio here is great and they're among the most comfortable earbuds we've tested. You don't get Apple's newest H1 chip (for greater power efficiency and lower latency) but a quick scan of our review (opens in new tab) proves they're still a top buy with 33% off.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100

They're big, they're bold, they're Bose and they're back down to their lowest seen blow-out bargain price for Prime Early Access! Bose's newest September 2021-release cans boast very good noise cancellation, (just see our review (opens in new tab) on the matter) and although they're perhaps a tad light through the bass and you're losing out on Sony's LDAC codec support (you'll need to look to something like Sony's WH-1000XM5 (opens in new tab) for that) at 30% off, they're well worth considering.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500: $99.99 $58 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $42

This 42% saving equals the lowest we've ever seen these true wireless earbuds from Sony. And while the words 'Sony' and 'budget-friendly' don't often go hand-in-hand, for $58 you're getting extremely tidy and compact Sony earpieces (at only 5.4g per bud) and sound that is "peppy and well-organized", as we said in our review (opens in new tab). Also, the on-ear controls work well – and yes, they can control volume. All in all, it's a lot for $58…

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S: $199.99 $128 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $72

Stop the press! We've seen them drop as low as $148 prior to this particular Amazon deals extravaganza – but for Prime Early Access, the crazy people at Amazon decided to shave an extra $20 off their lowest-seen price! Sony's May 2022-release buds are arguably the best-fitting earbuds for smaller ears (opens in new tab) and a quick glance at our review (opens in new tab) reveals a stack of well-implemented control options too. Any downsides? They're not the most dynamically attacking earbuds out there. But for this new low 36%-off price, they're a very tempting proposition…

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 230 NC: $99.95 $49.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50

Admit it, this is what you came here for – earbuds that just dropped so low in price you save more than you spend! It's $10 cheaper than we've ever seen them, but then Prime Early Access is the gift that keeps on giving. Here, that gift is JBL's perky, zealous sound, comfortable fit and solid battery life – as we said in our review (opens in new tab). The only real drawback is the ANC, which is OK rather than excellent, but really, for this money it would be wrong to nitpick…

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser CX True Wireless: $129.95 $69.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60

Look, they're not the most beautiful buds on the market, but other than that these true wireless earbuds are excellent – especially at this new low price, which is $10 cheaper than we've seen them to date. In our glowing review (opens in new tab), we praised the CX's "excellent audio performance, great connectivity and decent battery life", and just look at that 46% saving!

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $234.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $14

This is not a drill: the newest, September 23-release AirPods Pro 2 are discounted for Amazon Prime Early Access! It may be a small saving, but it's the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's brand new, top-tier, incredibly talented buds with added volume control in the stems and ANC so good it's unreal (opens in new tab). They're easily some of the best true wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) on the market – we don't have room here, but if you want to read more TechRadar praise for these 'Pods, our AirPods Pro 2 review (opens in new tab)is the place.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70

Jabra brings a plethora of premium features (including wireless charging and IP57 waterproofing) to a lower price point than many of its competitors with the Elite Pro 7 – and even more so with this tasty discount. While the overall audio and noise-cancelling aren't the best you can possibly buy on the market, these earbuds are compact, supremely comfortable and they look stylish on. Not sure whether to click 'buy'? Have a quick read of our review (opens in new tab) of Jabra's top-tier true wireless proposition – and there's always our best budget earbuds (opens in new tab) buying guide.

Prime Day sale in October: TVs (US)

(opens in new tab) LG C1 65-inch OLED 4K TV: $2,499 $1,496 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,003 - This was the best TV of 2021, and at this price, it might the best value TV of 2022. You're getting a stunning OLED screen with ultra-deep HDR contrast, beautifully sharp and natural 4K pictures, a great smart TV platform with all the key streaming apps, and the best gaming features in the business – including 4K 120Hz and VRR support for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

(opens in new tab) LG A1 48-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,199 $646 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $553 - This is the cheapest ever OLED TV we've seen (at least, that's actually worth buying). You get the infinite contrast ratio that OLED is famed for, and excellent image processing from LG to make sure that it looks great no matter what you're watching. And the smart TV software is great too, with all your favorite services on board. This size is ideal for a bedroom, office or smaller home/apartment – if you want the most cinematic pictures possible for this price, you won't do better.

(opens in new tab) Sony A80J 77-inch OLED TV: $3,499 $1,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,500 - A 77-inch OLED TV for this low a price is basically unheard of – especially one with Sony's high-end picture, audio and gaming tech in. The A80J delivers the incredible HDR of OLED, with Sony's Cognitive Processor XR doing a better job than anything else on the market for making SDR footage look HDR, and for upscaling from HD to 4K. The built-in sound is better than almost all TVs, and it's a "Perfect for PS5" TV, so it supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, and Sony's unique Auto HDR Tone Mapping tech for PS5. And did we mention about it being 77 inches? Oh yes.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 43-inch 4K TV: $409 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - Looking for a new bedroom or office TV, or just something for a smaller space? We highly rated Amazon's Omni Series TVs for their bang-for-buck in our review, and with Fire TV on board to make it fast and easy to find whatever you want to watch on all the major streaming services, this is a great simple, all-in-one TV.

Prime Day sale in October: Phones (US)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB RAM, 256GB): $1,299.99 $989.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $310 - One of our favorite phones of 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) is not only a powerful flagship but offers unique functionality with its S Pen stylus and a superbly versatile camera. Our biggest criticism was its high price, which this Deal of the Day takes a sizable bite out of, on the 256GB model.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (12GB RAM, 256GB): $1,919.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $420 - We described Samsung's freshest and most ambitious foldable yet as a true 'do-everything device' in our 4.5-star review (opens in new tab). While it's still one of the most expensive phones on the market (although not the most expensive foldable out there), this Amazon discount softens the blow a little.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,059.99 $859.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $199 - While it doesn't rewrite the rulebook, the Z Flip 4 does all that it needs to 'for the company to hold onto its foldable crown', as we said in our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review (opens in new tab). This deal offers a small saving in the grand scheme of things but it brings the 256GB model of one of the most desirable flagship folding phones under $1,000.

(opens in new tab) Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 (6GB RAM, 256GB): $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - If the Galaxy S22 Ultra appeals but its high price doesn't, then Motorola's Moto G Stylus 2021 (opens in new tab) is the perfect remedy. As we mentioned in our review, it already felt like 'a good bargain' at launch, but now it's made better by this fresh Amazon discount.

Prime Day sale in October: Home & kitchen (US)

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker: $229.99 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 – Pressure cookers and air fryers are undeniably useful bits of kitchen kit, but it can be a pain to make space for both items on your counter-top. Luckily, Amazon has knocked $60 off the price of this 13-in-1 Instant Pot, which gives you the option to air fry, pressure cook, sauté, slow cook, steam, warm, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate or prove your food. Seriously, what more could you want from a kitchen appliance?

(opens in new tab) Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle: $369.99 $219.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 – It may be cold outside, but it's never too late in the year to fire up the grill. Amazon has Ninja's most powerful grill, the IG651, at just $219.99 right now as part of its Prime Early Access sale, making now as good a time as any to improve your high-heat inventory. The IG651 boasts seven cooking functions, a smart thermometer and independently powered grill grates to create direct, edge-to-edge searing.

(opens in new tab) Ninja SP201 Digital Air Fry Pro 8-in-1 Oven: $259.99 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 – Ninja's SP201 oven lets you air fry, air roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate and warm food items from the convenience of a single, 1800-watt appliance. Amazon has slashed $90 off its admittedly high retail price for Prime members, making this the cheapest we've ever seen the oven ahead of Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex 5.7QT Air Fryer Oven Combo: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – From the makers of Instant Pot comes the Instant Vortex, a smart air fryer that boasts super fast pre-heating, one-touch functionality and easy clean-up. You'll be able to air fry, bake, roast and reheat food items using this all-in-one appliance, which Amazon has reduced to almost half price as part of the its Prime Early Access sale.

(opens in new tab) Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 QT: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – Cut down the oil in your food using this Cosori air fryer's 360° rapid heat circulation technology, which maintains the same crispy textures as traditional deep frying but with up to 85% less fat. You'll get nine cooking functions, 5-quarts of cooking space and a nonstick basket from this particular model, too.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $170 – Amazon has knocked an almighty $170 off the normal retail price of the iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum as part of its Prime Early Access sale. Perfect for removing debris (including pet hair) from carpets and hard floors, this particular vacuum model is compatible with Alexa devices, and boasts a full suite of advanced sensors to independently navigate under and around furniture.

(opens in new tab) Ninja AG301 5-in-1 Air Fryer, 4 Quart, Black / Silver: $229.99 $178 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $52 – The perfect size for a family of three or four (and a decent size of saving, too), this Ninja air fryer will be air frying, baking, roasting, dehydrating and grilling for you at meal times. we love that it'll cook foods from frozen to perfectly char grilled in under 25 minutes, and that most parts are dishwasher safe.

Prime Day sale in October: Cameras (US)

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS M6 Mark II with EF-M 15-45mm lens: $1,099 $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the lowest prices we've seen for Canon's powerful, compact mirrorless camera and its kit lens. The M6 Mark II packs some impressive shooting power into its 408g body, including a 32.5MP APS-C sensor and 4K/30p video. Our review called it "the ideal traveling companion" due to its all-rounder skills.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic Lumix G95 with 12-60mm kit lens: $999 $798 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Lumix G95 is one of the best cameras you can buy for under $1,000, and it's dropped even further below that mark in this deal. While we have seen it at this price previously, it still offers excellent value thanks to its combination of a 20MP Four Thirds sensor, in-body image stabilization and a tough, weather-sealed body. This bundle includes Panasonic's impressively versatile 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens.

Prime Day sale in October: Health & beauty (US)

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle $1499 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The biggest fitness discount we've seen is an enormous $800 off this excellent stationary bike. Complete with a 30-day iFit membership allowing you to access spin classes and virtual workouts, a la Peloton, the bike has a new quieter incline motor and 24 resistance levels.

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells $429.99 $364.65 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ever wished your dumbbells were voice-activated? These smart alternatives to dumb-bells allow you to use Alexa to select the correct weight before lifting them out of the stand. The square shape prevents unwanted rolling between sets.

(opens in new tab) Withings Body+ Smart Wi-Fi bathroom scale $99.95 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of our best smart scale offerings is now cheaper at Amazon. It's got preganancy and baby modes, allows you to have multiple profiles for all the family, and offers metrics on BMI, body fat percentage and more with Bioelectric Impedence Analysis.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Toothbrush $ 169.96 $95.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Three intensities, a built-in two-minute timer, a pressure sensor, and other customizable settings make this a great buy for under $100. It comes with a travel case and a 14-day battery life, ensuring you don't have to suffer sub-par oral care on the go.

(opens in new tab) Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $99.99 $45.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Forget disposable floss: blast bits of food away with jets of pressurized water. The enhanced pressure with 10 settings includes massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer and pacer. Nine out of ten dentists (of course) allegedly recommend.



(opens in new tab) Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence $199.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on this excellent AI-powered toothbrush. It comes with a replacement brush head and travel case. The "Genius" AI has learned from real people using toothbrushes to analyze your brushing style and recommend changes to your routine.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With five cleaning modes said to remove double the plaque of a manual toothbrush, the Pro 5000 is the slightly cheaper version of Oral-B's Genius X above. Ordinarily half the price, there's less of a gap thanks to the sales, but still worth picking one up should you want a cheaper alternative.

Prime Day sale in October (UK deals)

Prime Day sale in October: Laptops (UK)

(opens in new tab) MSI Raider GE66: £1,999 £1,682 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £300 - MSI's mid-range gaming laptop comes equipped with an RTX 3070 Ti, making it an excellent choice for high-framerate gaming thanks to its 360Hz FHD display. Perfect for Fortnite.

(opens in new tab) MSI Modern 15: £699 £499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £200 - The MSI Modern 15 comes with a bright 1080p natural resolution display and an elegant design, a good choice for professionals. This laptop comes with a 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, so for day-to-day tasks, this is an excellent pick - especially at this price.

(opens in new tab) 2. MSI Katana GF66: £999 £820 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £179 - The Katana certainly lives up to its name, a fast gaming laptop that comes equipped with Nvidia RTX 30 series architecture and ergonomic design. This model with RTX 3050 GPU is maybe the cheapest gaming laptop you'll find today in the UK.

(opens in new tab) MSI Summit E16 Flip: £1,299 £999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £300 - The MSI Summit is a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with the MSI pen and the nifty 360-degree hinge, doubling as a tablet for people looking to take their laptop on the go or turn it into a tablet for creative work. With a Core i7 CPU and 16GB RAM, it's also a fantastic performer.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14-inch: £359.99 £299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 - This laptop is perfectly suited for students looking for an affordable device to study on. As a Chromebook, it doesn't have powerful specs, but it runs great and battery life is excellent.

Prime Day sale in October: Computing (UK)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 870 QVO 2TB: £147.99 £122.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £25 - SATA drives might be considered an aging format by some, but they generally offer more storage for the price compared to faster M.2 SSDs. The Samsung 870 QVO is a super-reliable drive with a decent discount.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X: £99.99 £50.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £49 - This might be one of the best discounts we've seen in the Prime Early Access sale; a whopping two-thirds slashed off the original RRP of the Barracuda X gaming headset. It's lightweight and fully wireless, compatible with just about anything - perfect for gaming on the go.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 7: £159.99 £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 - A stonking discount on an expensive but excellent gaming headset, this is one of the best deals the Arctis 7 has ever seen on Amazon. A dedicated 2.4GHz connection ensures lossless wireless audio, and a Discord-Certified ClearCast mic retracts into the earcup when not in use.

Prime Day sale in October: Phones (UK)

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (4GB RAM, 64GB): £199.99 £129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70 - Of the almost 1000 reviews the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus has garnered on Amazon, this tab commands a sizeable crop of five-star ratings; which isn't surprising given its sleek metal-backed design and dual front-facing speakers. Plus it's a great multimedia slate that's already good value has just been made better.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 1 III (12GB RAM, 256GB): £1,199 £849 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £350 - Sony's 2021 flagship still packs a punch, most notably by featuring one of the world's only dual focal length telephoto cameras in a smartphone. In our Xperia 1 III review (opens in new tab), we branded it 'the best smartphone the company has made for years' and continues to offer strong performance and a superb display too. Even though its successor it now here, this Amazon deal isn't to be overlooked.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 5 III (8GB RAM, 128GB): £899 £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £200 - The smaller sibling to 2021's Xperia 1 III, the Xperia 5 III (opens in new tab) serves up a stellar and smooth 6.1-inch 120Hz 21:9 display that's great for enjoying media on the go. The same powerful camera system as the 1 III and better battery life make this a solid recommend for those after a more interesting iPhone alternative.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 5 III + Dualshock 4 controller + mount: £899 £599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £300 - Whether you want to play Genshin Impact on the go or stream your PlayStation remotely, this Amazon-exclusive Xperia 5 III (opens in new tab) gaming bundle adds an official Dualshock 4 controller and a compatible smartphone mount to this capable 5G flagship, making for a brilliant deal at £300 off the original asking price of the phone alone.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB): £899 £749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 - In our OnePlus 10 Pro review (opens in new tab), we commended the phone for offering more for less than many other 'pro' branded flagships and now you get all the clout of the higher RAM/storage model with a sizeable discount. This is a great all-rounder at a solid price.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 1 IV (12GB RAM, 256GB) + Free WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones: £1165.32 £1149.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £16.32 - The Sony Xperia 1 IV brings some stellar creative features, with photos that wowed us and stellar video. It’s also a well-rounded phone with a good-looking display, powerful processor and long-lasting battery. If you can ignore some rough edges, Amazon has a bundle deal with the best wireless, noise cancelling headphones you can buy, a set of our favorite headphones ever.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 10 IV (6GB RAM, 128GB): £369.00 £349.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - The Sony Xperia 10 IV is a bit of a mixed bag: it does really well in some areas, and not so well in others, and it arrives at a price point that's reasonable enough for what you get in return. It's going to appeal to fans of both compact handsets and the Xperia series, and taking and extra £20 off the bargain price should make the shortcomings more palatable.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB): £295.00 £249.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £46 - An attractive phone with a good-looking screen and impressive cameras for the price, the Samsung Galaxy A53 offers good value for money overall. Battery life could be better, but it still gets some fancy Samsung features at a bargain price, and this deal makes it an easy choice.

Prime Day sale in October: Audio (UK)

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £299 £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - These are fantastic and stylish noise-stopping headphones for this price. The discount listed by Amazon here is a bit misleading – they general cost between £200 and £250 – but this deal still excellent, because it's nearly the cheapest they've ever been (they hit £169 once). And they've only been this cheap three time ever, for very limited periods. We love them: they look great, they're comfortable, they sound excellent, and Bose's noise cancellation is superb.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: £59 £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £10 - This isn't the world's biggest discount - although it's a 46% on the RRP of £90 - but it brings these highly rated earbuds down to their joint-lowest price ever: we've never seen them cheaper. For such a low price, you get that Sony reliability and sound quality, in small and light true wireless buds. They're an audio bargain at this price.

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% - Want punchy and clear music anywhere for under £30? You won't find much better than this – you get 24 hours of power, IPX7 waterproofing so it can withstand accidents, and a pocketable design. Its cheapest-ever price is £26, so this is basically as low as it goes for this small speaker. If you can spend a bit more, the Anker Soundcore 3 is the upgraded version of this, and is £37.99 (32% off) today too (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: £316 £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £17 - This is another deal with a small discount, but the important part is that it's the first time we've ever seen the latest Sony five-star headphones drop under £300. It's the lowest price so far for these excellent-sounding, massively noise-stopping wireless cans – if you've been waiting for a great drop from their £349 launch price, this might be the time to jump.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: £169 £139 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 - This is an amazing new low price for these earbuds – their previous lowest-ever price was £169, so a drop to £139 is incredible! If you want noise-cancelling power from your earbuds, nothing – nothing – beats these for this price, and they sound excellent for music too. The Bose app also gives you fine control over what they can do.

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore Q30 noise cancelling headphones: £79.99 £55.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% - These are incredible-value travel headphones. You get active noise cancellation with multiple modes, including one for transport, plus a 40-hour battery life for long trips, and they fold down small in a handy travel case. They're comfortable for long periods of wearing them too, and there's an aux-in for connecting to plane viewing systems, as well as Bluetooth 5 for everyday use.

Prime Day sale in October: Kitchen (UK)

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next 11719 Coffee Machine by Magimix: £147 £68 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £79 – This Amazon-exclusive Nespresso coffee machine is a whopping 54% off for Prime Early Access. For just £68, you'll get simple one-button operation, automatic capsule ejection and a five-size cup tray. Bear in mind, though, that the Next 11719 only works with Nespresso Vertuo coffee pods.

(opens in new tab) Morphy Richards 48281 Fastbake Breadmaker: £60 £35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £24 – Bread lovers, rejoice! This Morphy Richards breadmaker is on sale as part of Amazon's Prime Early Access event. For just £35.99, you'll get 12 different programmes – for two different loaf sizes – and this particular machine utilizes the brand's fastbake technology, which cooks loaves in under 50 minutes.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus XN903140 Coffee Machine by Krups: £108 £67.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 – This Amazon-exclusive Nespresso coffee machine heats up in 40 seconds and features electrical opening and closing, a moveable water tank, and automatic coffee pod ejection. It only supports Nespresso Vertuo coffee pods, mind, but they do come in over 30 varieties. What's more, this particular machine is £40 less than usual right now.

(opens in new tab) Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 YV970840 Air Fryer - 1.7 kg / 8 Portions: £200 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £51 – You've probably heard of Tefal and you've also probably heard of air fryers. Bring the two together and you've got this 2in1 air fryer which can essentially cook two different foods at the same time. There's 54 programmes to oft for, and there's more than 300 recipes to browse through for inspo on the Tefal app. It's a good capacity for families so meal times should be easier.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 11-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker, 5.7L: £160 £129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £31 – This Instant Pot and air fryer is an all-in-one, and it doesn't get much better than this. It's a multi-cooker with 11 programmes including sous vide, reheat, dehydrate, roast, slow cook and, yep, air fry. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer has an intuitive interface and we found that it does a great job cooking most foods when we tested it (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sage SOV860BSS4GUK1 the Smart Oven Air Fryer Fry: £299 £269.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £29.05 – This super smart air fryer (in more ways than one) looks more like a counter top oven than the other air fryers we've featured, offering more versatility - you can cook a pizza or use a muffin tray with it. We like that it comes with a 30 cm Non-Stick Pizza Pan, and that LCD display screen will be mega helpful.

(opens in new tab) Tefal EasyFry Precision 2in1 Digital Air Fryer & Grill 4.2L Capacity 8 Programs inc Dehydrator Black EY5058: £134 £114 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – The perfect size for individuals or couples, the Tefal EY5058 is the brands first digital air fryer and grill in one. It has eight preset modes including fries, nuggets, meat, fish or pizza, or you can set your own time and temperature for precision cooking. We also like that the Tefal app will unlock 300+ recipes for you to try out with your new appliance.

Prime Day sale in October: Home (UK)

(opens in new tab) Shark Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner: £220 £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 – Designed to help you easily navigate stairs and furniture, this Shark vacuum boasts continuously powered brush-rolls, LED headlights and multiple floor modes. You'll get a car detail kit, pet tool and multi-surface crevice tool with this Amazon-exclusive model, too, which is now on sale for £159.99.

(opens in new tab) Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner: £149 £108.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 – Shark's Klik n' Flip steam cleaner doubles as a steam mop thanks to the brand's lift-away technology, and this particular model is on sale at Amazon now for £108.99. It'll clean and sanitise 99.9% of common household bacteria, making it perfect for use all across your home.

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner [WV200UK]: £123 £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £43 – Shark are responsible for making some of the best cordless and upright vacuum cleaners, and this extends through to their handheld vacs too. With £43 off the original price tag, we're confident that this Shark vacuum will quickly fly off the shelves - almost as quickly as it'll tidy up little messes. It has a run time of up to 8 minutes, and comes with a crevice and pet tool.

(opens in new tab) iRobot® Roomba® 692040 Connected Robot Vacuum: £269 £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100 – iRobot are on of the market leaders of robot vacuum cleaners who are backed by more than 30 years of expertise and innovation. Now with £100 off, this tech can more affordably be brought into the home where you can take advantage of an automated clean across the carpets and hard floors. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, too, so you won't even have to leave the sofa.

(opens in new tab) eufy RoboVac 15C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner: £244 £149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £94 – Along with iRobot, eufy is responsible for some of the best robot vacuums on the market. Naturally, these smart cleaning products don't come cheap, but Amazon has the eufy RoboVac 15C Max at £94 less than its usual asking price right now. This particular model boasts the brand's strongest ever suction power, while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design.

(opens in new tab) Google Indoor Nest Security Camera: £87 £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £37 – Smarten up your home with the Google Indoor Nest cam, which let's you live stream wide-angle video straight to your phone in 1080p quality. It's also super easy to set up – just plug in the power capable, download the Nest app, and you're away. Amazon has this particular cam at just £49.99 for Prime Early Access.

Prime Day sale in October: Wearables (UK)

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245: £159 £139 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – Alternatively, you could opt for the more budget-friendly Forerunner 245. It's a perfect option for a more casual athlete, people that want to record their fitness data but don't need immensely detailed stats to help them shave milliseconds off their PBs. It's also super comfy and has a great battery life (24 hours with constant GPS tracking on, or seven days with it off).

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £37.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £52 – The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a simple yet effective fitness tracker for casual athletes and people that want to be nudged towards a healthier lifestyle. It's a shame that the best premium features are locked behind a paid subscription (which you get a one-year trial of with purchase) but it'll still count your steps, prompt you to get active, and track your sleeping habits for free.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: £199.99 £79.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £120.99 – This fitness tracker/smartwatch hybrid from Fitbit is one of the best fitness trackers we've ever used for its price. The design is excellent, the battery life is solid (five days of standard use), and it's a great tracker for a range of common sports. Our only gripe is that it lacks GPS, but at under £80, you'd be hard-pressed to find something better.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3: £199.99 £129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70 – If you need a fitness tracker with in-built GPS, then the Versa 3 has you covered. Beyond this addition it's fairly similar to the Versa 2, once again offering solid performance, a six-da battery life, and tracking a good range of fitness data. The only downside is once again it's more of a fitness wearable than a smartwatch which means it lacks some functionality you might expect from a true Apple Watch alternative.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: £169.99 £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70.99 – The Charge 5 pulls together the best features of Fitbit's current lineup in one neat device and is probably one of the best workout partners offered by the brand, especially for this price. It lacks the Spotify support that came with the Charge 4 but otherwise, it's a really good upgrade over other models – and its approachable interface makes it easy for newcomers to start tracking their fitness data.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: £389 £199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £190 – The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a fine watch with an intuitive design, solid fitness tracking features, and a solid build; but its battery life is abysmal and its current £269 price is actually higher than it was last week (when it was £239). If you're desperate to get a Samsung smartwatch then you might want to wait and see what Black Friday 2022 has to offer.

What is the Prime Early Access Sale? The Prime Early Access Sale is taking place on October 11 - 12. It'll be very similar to the usual Amazon Prime Day, but it has a different name to separate it from the regular summer shopping event. This means we'll get a two-day event containing a huge variety of deals for Prime members, which is ideal for early Christmas shopping and beating this year's Black Friday rush. Why is Amazon running a second Prime Day event? Well, Amazon reported its biggest Prime Day ever in 2022, with over 300 million items sold worldwide across the two-day event. So we can expect to see a similar range of tech reduced to their lowest prices of the year.

How to prepare for Prime Day 2022: our pro tips

Want to know how to make the most out of Prime Day in October? We've collected together some buyer's tips and advice just below based on our own experience having covered this event for eight years now. Some of these tips may seem pretty basic and straightforward to some, but they're definitely not to be overlooked if you're getting a shopping list ready.

