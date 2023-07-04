Best Buy Black Friday in July: everything we know about Best Buy’s Prime Day sale

Once again, Best Buy will be hosting its Best Buy Black Friday in July sale. Running parallel with Amazon's official Prime Day event, it'll take place between Monday, July 10, and Wednesday, July 12, and feature a mix of general discounts and exclusive members-only savings across a wide range of tech and small appliances.

Right now, details about Best Buy's answer to Amazon Prime Day are scarce but based on the selection of standout deals we saw from last summer's sale, we're anticipating plenty of discounts that'll either match or beat Amazon's Prime-only offers.

Stay tuned to this page as we will be continuously updating it with the most enticing deals from Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event as soon as they go live. And keep an eye on the latest Best Buy discount codes for even more ways to save.

When will Best Buy Black Friday in July deals begin?

Best Buy's Prime Day deals will coincide with Amazon's official Prime Day event but start a day earlier. Best Buy Black Friday in July will run from Monday, July 10 until Wednesday, July 12.

What to expect from Best Buy's Black Friday in July

As of right now, Best Buy is being vague with the details of its Black Friday in July sale. All we know is that you can expect "hundreds of deals" on TVs, headphones, laptops, Apple devices, and other tech. There's also the possibility that deals from this year's Best Buy 4th of July Sale will respawn to compete with Amazon's Prime Day offers the following week.

To give you a possible hint at what's in store for this year, here are some of the best discounts we spotted last summer during Best Buy Black Friday in July 2022:

Do you need a My Best Buy membership for these deals?

Once again, the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale won't solely be a members-only affair. This'll benefit shoppers who don't have a Prime membership because more often than not, Best Buy will price-match Amazon or offer similar deals.

However, there will be a number of exclusive savings for My Best Buy members. Recently, Best Buy launched a new membership program that now includes three tiers, priced from free to $179.99 per year.

Here's a brief look at what each current My Best Buy membership level includes:

My Best Buy (free): Free standard shipping on all items sitewide

Free standard shipping on all items sitewide My Best Buy Plus ($49.99/yr): Adds free 2-day shipping plus exclusive member offers

Adds free 2-day shipping plus exclusive member offers My Best Buy Total ($179.99/yr): Adds protection plans (including AppleCare Plus) plus 24/7 tech support

My Best Buy memberships from free at Best Buy

The entry-level My Best Buy membership tier is free to join and avails you of free standard shipping on all items sitewide. Upgrade from $49.99 per year to add perks like exclusive access to sales, free 2-day shipping, 24/7 tech support, and AppleCare Plus protection plans with the purchase of an Apple device.

Will the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale be better than Prime Day?

If you're on the hunt for discounted smart home tech – particularly those featuring Amazon's Alexa voice assistant – Amazon Prime Day will likely be fruitful for you. However, Best Buy's Black Friday in July will be more your speed if you're searching for splurge-worthy purchases like QLED TVs, souped-up gaming laptops, and high-end headphones.

As with last year, expect some overlap between the two retailers – in several cases, Best Buy may even feature a better price than Amazon when it comes to small kitchen appliances or older Apple devices. One thing we're unsure of right now, though, is how many offers will be limited to paid My Best Buy subscribers.

Don't forget that Walmart Plus Week and Target Circle Week will be in full swing, as well. These sales will be open to the general public with some members-only savings in the mix, too. Deals over the wider Prime Day event are no longer limited to Amazon so it'll help to check prices across multiple retailers to see where you can score the best value.

We'll be updating this hub with the most noteworthy deals from the Best Buy Prime Day sale as soon as they go live. If you don't want to miss a thing, remember to bookmark this page.