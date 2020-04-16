ASUS Zephyrus gaming laptop deal now $300 off at Best Buy

This ASUS Zephyrus G for $1,199 $899 is one of the strongest gaming laptop deals we've seen in a long while. If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop this week, look no further.

Not only are you saving yourself a massive $300 total, but you're getting yourself a fully equipped beast of a machine, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics card, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD.

These specs mean that this wonderfully thin, premium ASUS punches way above its weight - we'd challenge anyone to find a better price on a gaming laptop this good, especially under $1,000.

We can't say how long this and the other gaming laptop deals will stay in stock at Best Buy this week, so act quickly if you're on the hunt for a cheap gaming laptop to stave off lockdown boredom.

The best gaming laptop deal at Best Buy this week

ASUS Zephyrus G 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 on a super specced ASUS Zephyrus this week at Best Buy. We're always on the hunt for gaming laptop deals, and this one is really special: an AMD Ryzen 7, GTX 1660 Ti, 16 GB of RAM and massive 512 GB SSD mean that this laptop is approaching some desktops in power. You won't find a better gaming laptop deal this week, trust us.

With this ASUS laptop you'll be able to comfortably play any recent title at 1080p and reasonably high settings. The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card that comes with this machine is no slouch and will give you some really nice graphics horsepower - enough to cover you for a couple of years at least. The AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB of RAM that come with this machine are no joke either - we've got some great multi-tasking components here, meaning that this laptop can handle much more than simply gaming tasks.

The expansive 512GB SSD is a real treat as well. You'll be able to stock up on a nice backlog of games without having to choose between which ones to install - perfect if you've got plenty of time on your hands right now.

At just 4.63 lbs in weight and 0.78 inches in thickness, you're also getting one of the sleekest, thinnest and most premium chassis that's currently available on any machine. Don't settle for the chunky, cumbersome build that's often found on other gaming laptop deals - if you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop, this ASUS Zephyrus G deal is well worth considering.

