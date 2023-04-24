Apple's latest AirPods Pro are back down to $199.99 at Amazon - the lowest price ever

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (opens in new tab)

Was: $249

Now: $199.99 at Amazon

Overview: The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's latest and greatest earbuds, and you can get them on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 at Amazon. Listed in our best headphones guide, the AirPods Pro 2 provide excellent active noise cancellation and a high-quality audio experience. If you want Apple earbuds with active noise cancellation, then today's deal on the AirPods Pro 2 come highly recommended.

Key features: wireless, active noise cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, six-hour battery life, water-resistant (IPX4 rated)

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: Today's price of $199.99 is a record-low and matches the first significant discount we saw on the AirPods during last year's Amazon Black Friday sale. While the price has fluctuated this year, the AirPods for $199.99 at Amazon is a very popular offer, and it typically doesn't stick around for long.

Price comparison: Amazon: $199.99 | Walmart: $199.99 | Best Buy: $249.99 | Target: $249.99



Reviews consensus: The AirPods Pro 2 are considered as Apple's best earbuds thanks to the improved sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and long battery life. While the Sony WF-1000XM4 take the top spot in our best earbuds list, the headphones retail for $278 and are rarely on sale, making the $199.99 price tag on the AirPods Pro 2 extremely attractive.

Buy it if: you want a pair of noise-canceling earbuds with high-quality sound from the Apple ecosystem at the lowest price available.

Don't buy it if: you're looking for a cheap pair of earbuds for casual use that lack features such as active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio.