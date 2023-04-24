Apple's latest AirPods Pro are back down to $199.99 at Amazon - the lowest price ever

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds you can buy thanks to the fantastic active noise cancellation, high-quality audio, and impressive battery life. The earbuds are now more affordable than ever, thanks to a $50 discount from Amazon which brings the latest AirPods Pro down to $199.99 (opens in new tab) (was $249) - the lowest price we've ever seen.
While we've seen the AirPods Pro 2 drop to this record-low price before, the offer doesn't stick around for long, as the earbuds typically sell out. Best Buy and Target still have the AirPods Pro 2 at full retail price, so today's offer at Amazon is the best deal you can buy.
Deal analysis:
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (opens in new tab)
Was:
$249
Now: $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Overview: The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's latest and greatest earbuds, and you can get them on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 at Amazon. Listed in our best headphones guide, the AirPods Pro 2 provide excellent active noise cancellation and a high-quality audio experience. If you want Apple earbuds with active noise cancellation, then today's deal on the AirPods Pro 2 come highly recommended. View deal (opens in new tab)
Key features: wireless, active noise cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, six-hour battery life, water-resistant (IPX4 rated)
Product launched: September 2022
Price history: Today's price of $199.99 is a record-low and matches the first significant discount we saw on the AirPods during last year's Amazon Black Friday sale. While the price has fluctuated this year, the AirPods for $199.99 at Amazon is a very popular offer, and it typically doesn't stick around for long.
Price comparison: Amazon: $199.99 (opens in new tab) | Walmart: $199.99 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $249.99 (opens in new tab) | Target: $249.99 (opens in new tab)
Reviews consensus: The AirPods Pro 2 are considered as Apple's best earbuds thanks to the improved sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and long battery life. While the Sony WF-1000XM4 take the top spot in our best earbuds list, the headphones retail for $278 (opens in new tab) and are rarely on sale, making the $199.99 price tag on the AirPods Pro 2 extremely attractive.
Headphone buying guides: best headphones, best earbuds, best true wireless earbuds, best noise-canceling earbuds
Buy it if: you want a pair of noise-canceling earbuds with high-quality sound from the Apple ecosystem at the lowest price available.
Don't buy it if: you're looking for a cheap pair of earbuds for casual use that lack features such as active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio.
You can shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and the best AirPods Pro deals.
You can also see more offers in our Mother's Day sales roundup, and look forward to upcoming bargains at the 2023 Memorial Day sales event.