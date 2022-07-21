Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro plummet to a new record-low price

Hot off the launch of two new Apple devices, both the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch are on sale for the cheapest price yet in pair of deals at Amazon.

Let's start with the smaller of the two models. The MacBook Pro 14-inch is now $1,749 (was $1,999) (opens in new tab). The laptop has only been as cheap as this once before, back in March, so the timing is good as we approach the back to school sales, or if any creative professionals are looking for a deal on a portable workstation for video editing, programming, music producing and photography.

In fact, in our MacBook Pro 14-inch review, we found this was the best laptop for all those purposes. It comes with the power of the M1 Pro chip, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD that all ensure excellent performance. Of course, it's still pricey, as we'd expect of Apple devices, but it's one of the most capable laptops you can buy, with a high-quality display and lengthy 17-hour battery life.

If you'd prefer a larger screen, the MacBook Pro 16-inch is also down to $2,199 (was $2,499) (opens in new tab). That $300 discount is the biggest yet for Apple's largest and most expensive laptop. This one may be too bulky if portability is important to you, but if you want all that high-end performance with an expanded display then now's your chance to get one for the lowest price so far.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more MacBook deals in your region.

