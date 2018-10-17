Amazon's iPad 2018 deal is dramatically cheaper on the official Apple price

Apple's newest iPad, the 2018 9.7-inch iPad, is on sale for $289 on Amazon right now. That's a staggering $140 off its usual price, and the deal is available for a very limited time, with a ticking clock counting down the remaining hours.

This deal is on a certified refurbished models, which may not be new, but are tested and certified as looking and functioning the same as a new model. But, thanks to this deal, you can get that working, unblemished model for more than 10% off the base price.

This version of the iPad comes stock with iOS 11, but can be updated to iOS 12. It runs on Apple's custom A10 Fusion chip, which is paired with an M10 Coprocessor. Together with the iPad's cameras, the device can render AR content for education or gaming.

This iPad also supports Apple Pencil, which makes it an affordable choice for anyone looking to get a high-quality tablet for sketching and artwork. The Apple Pencil is a separate purchase though. But, with an Apple Pencil and wireless keyboard, the New iPad 2018 can make for a perfect sidekick for on-the-go productivity, note-taking, or artwork.