Amazon's best weekend deals: OLED TVs, PS5 Console, AirTags, cheap tablets, more

It's officially the weekend, and if you're deal-hunting online, you've come to the right place. We've scoured through Amazon's site to find you all the best offers happening right now, which include OLED TVs, Apple devices, Fire tablets, and more.
We've listed all the offers below by category, starting with TVs which include record-low prices on some of this year's best TVs, like LG's stunning 65-inch C2 OLED on sale for $1,588 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99) and Amazon's 65-inch Omni Series TV down to just $599.99 (opens in new tab) (was $759.99). Up next, you'll find a rare discount on this best-selling PS5 God Of War bundle, bringing the price down to $509 (opens in new tab) (was $560), followed by today's best Apple deals, including best-ever offers on the AirPods Pro 2 (opens in new tab) and the Apple Watch 8 (opens in new tab). And last but not least, you'll find some fantastic discounts on Amazon's own devices like Fire tablets, like a 40% discount on the Fire HD 10 (opens in new tab) and the Ring Video Doorbell on sale for just $69.99 (opens in new tab) (was $99.99).
See more of this weekend's best deals at Amazon below, many of which include record-low prices you might not see again until the upcoming Prime Day deals event.
Amazon's best weekend deals
TV deals
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV (2021): was
$449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Amazon 4-Series TV features the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa, plus three HDMI inputs to connect cable or satellite and video game consoles. Today's deal from Amazon's sale brings the 50-inch model down to just $279.99.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2022): was
$759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $759.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.
LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$2,099.99 now $1,588 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon has LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale and down to a new record-low price of $1,588. Rated as our best TV, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,600, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.
LG 65-inch 80 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV: was
$896.99 now $796.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you don't need an OLED display but still want a premium picture, Amazon has the LG 65-nch QNED TV on sale for $796.99 - the lowest price we've seen. You get a stunning picture with brilliant, bright colors thanks to the LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell display, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming.
PS5 bundle deal
PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle:
was $560 now $509 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon has the best-selling PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle on sale for $509 right now, which is the lowest-ever price since it launched back in November. With this discount, you're getting one of the best PS5 games for only $10 on top of the price of the system on its own.
Apple deals
Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was
$99 now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack on sale for $89. That's the best deal we've seen all year and only $5 more than the record-low Black Friday price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was
$159 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking to pick up cheap AirPods, Amazon has the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. While the AirPods lack noise cancellation, the earbuds come with Apple's H1 chip to deliver quality sound and fast pairing with seamless connectivity.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was
$249 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Today's best AirPods deal is Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $199.99 at Amazon - the lowest price we've ever seen. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
Apple AirPods Max: was
$549.99 now $479.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon also has the AirPods Max on sale for $479.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The AirPods Max are some of the best-sounding headphones you can buy, thanks to the superb audio performance, fantastic active noise cancellation, and an impressive 20-hour battery life.
Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was
$389 now $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 8 on sale for $329 - just $7 more than the record-low price. To see the sale price, you must add the Apple Watch 8 to your cart, and you'll see the $60 discount applied at checkout.
Fire tablets
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was
$109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's cheapest Kids' tablet is the Fire 7, on sale for just $59.99 - just $5 more than the lowest-ever price. The 7-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.
Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): was
$149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $89.99, thanks to today's 40% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was
$149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's device deals also include the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $89.99. You're getting a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Ring Doorbell deals
Ring Video Doorbell: was
$99.95 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The best-selling Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $69.99 at Amazon, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
Ring Video Doorbell 3: was
$199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's spring sale has the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $149.99 - $10 more than the cheapest price. The Ring 3 features improved motion detection, privacy zones, and audio privacy and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: was
$249.99 now $174.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you want one of Ring's most advanced doorbells, Amazon has the Ring Pro 2 on sale for $174.99, which is only $5 more than the record low. The Ring Pro 2 features HD+ Video recording, two-way talk with audio+, 3D motion detection, and built-in Alexa Greetings.
