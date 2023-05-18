Amazon is blowing out AirPods ahead of Memorial Day - prices starting at $99.99

Memorial Day sales are launching soon, and Amazon is giving us an early treat by offering some fantastic deals on AirPods that you can shop right now. We've listed the best offers below, including the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and Apple's AirPods Pro 2, with tempting prices that we don't expect to budge at the official Memorial Day sales event.



Memorial Day Apple sales are always a popular category during the holiday weekend, and today's offers on Apple's AirPods lineup include record-low prices that we don't expect to drop further during next week's official sale.



The cheapest AirPods deal is the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99.99 - only $20 more than the record-low price. If you're looking for a longer battery life and enhanced audio performance, you can grab the AirPods 3 for $159.99, and last but not least, Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2, which include active noise cancellation, are on sale for a record-low price of $199.99.



Shop today's best AirPods deals below, and if you're looking for more early device deals, you can see today's best early Apple Memorial Day sales with discounts on iPads, the Apple Watch, MacBooks, and more.

Today's best AirPods deals ahead of Memorial Day

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal ahead of Memorial Day, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon also has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $159 - just $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

AirPods Pro deals are always popular in Memorial Day sales, and Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

