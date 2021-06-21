iPhone 12 deals are a no-show this Prime Day - so where can you get them?

If you were holding out for Amazon Prime Day, hoping to score a big discount on Apple's latest, the iPhone 12 series, then sadly you're out of luck - iPhone 12 deals are a no-show in this year's sale.

However, that doesn't mean you can't get a great price on one of the handsets. While Amazon hasn't discounted any of the iPhone 12 series, other retailers and carriers are here to save you money.

Where to look really depends on how you want your device. Are you looking to go unlocked or get a full cell phone plan? If it's unlocked, going directly through the Apple Store is your best choice and for a full contract, Verizon has the best deals right now.

Of course, while Amazon's Prime Day sale seems to be lacking for iPhone deals, there are plenty of other great mobile phones featured. The best come from Samsung and we've picked out the leading offers below.

Where to buy your iPhone 12 deals in the US:

Apple iPhone 12: Verizon's buy one get one free is the best contract

If you don't want to go unlocked with your new iPhone 12 and would rather sort it all in one easy contract, Verizon will be the way to go. It has some of the best cell phone deals across all four handsets with the highlight being its trade-in offer plus, a buy one get $1000 off offer right now.

Unlocked iPhone 12 deals: Apple

Across all four iPhone 12 handsets, if you're looking to get the device unlocked then going directly through Apple will be the best choice. It usually has the cheapest prices on new devices and it has a great trade-in scheme to knock a few hundred extra dollars off the price.View Deal

Prime Day's best alternative mobile phone deals:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $1199.98 $899.99

It's both Samsung's most powerful handset and our pick for the world's best smartphone so, it is no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can be pretty pricey. Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day knocks 25% off the price, leaving you paying only $899.99 for this super-powered device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $799.99 $599.99

This year's Amazon Prime Day sales is offering one of the largest discounts yet on the cheapest of the three Galaxy S21 devices. With this discount, you'll only pay $599.99. Considering the specs and features that come with this device, that's a brilliant offer.

