Amazon Father's Day sale: last-minute device deals from $21.99

Father's Day is just days away, and Amazon is celebrating with a massive sale on some of its best-selling devices, with prices starting at just $21.99. Amazon's Father's Day sale includes up to 40% off in savings on gadgets like the Fire TV Stick, Kindle e-reader, Ring Doorbell, Fire Tablets, and so much more.



We've listed all the best deals below, which include some great gift options for Dad if you're still looking for a last-minute present. Some of our favorite offers include the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $21.99 (was $29.99), the Fire HD 8 tablet marked down to $74.99 (was $99.99), and a $40 discount on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus.



See more of today's best deals from Amazon's Father's Day sale below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers and discounts on Amazon devices are rare outside of sales like Prime Day. If you want to shop for more bargains, you can browse our Father's Day sales roundup for today's best discounts online.

Amazon Father's Day sale

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest deal from today's sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $21.99 - only $4 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $31.99 at Amazon's Father's Day sale. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for $24.99 - $5 more than the lowest-ever price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2022): was $99.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

You can get the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet for $74.99 at Amazon's Father's Day sale. You're getting an 8-inch HD display and an impressive all-day battery life; plus, the tablet works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Father's Day deals also include the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $119.99. You're getting a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Kindle (2022): was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest Kindle has a $20 discount at today's Father's Day sale, which brings the price down to $79.99 - only $5 more than the record-low. The handheld e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and a battery that lasts up to six weeks.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $149.99 now $114.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite would make a fantastic gift for Dad, especially with today's $35 discount. The waterproof e-reader features a 6.8-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and includes three months of free Kindle Unlimited.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): $129.99 $74.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the Echo Show 8 on sale for just $74.99 - $5 more than the cheapest price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179.95 now $139.99 at Amazon

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is getting a $40 discount at Amazon's Father's Day sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

This Father's Day Day deal from Amazon has the Ring Floodlight Cam Plus on sale for a record-low price of $129.99. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated LED floodlights, two-way talk, and customizable motion zones.

See more of the best Amazon Kindle deals and the best Ring Video Doorbell deals happening right now.



You can also look forward to the 2023 4th of July sales event.