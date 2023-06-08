Act fast - get up to £250 cashback on the Galaxy S23, Buds, and more Samsung tech

If you're looking to refresh your tech for the summer then Samsung has just launched a new promotion that allows you to claim up to £250 cashback on a variety of the manufacturer's phones, earbuds, tablets, laptops and smartwatches for a limited time.

Samsung cashback deals Galaxy S23 Ultra: £200

Galaxy Buds2 Pro: £70

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: £250

Galaxy A54: £100

Galaxy Watch 5: £75



The amount you get depends on the product, but some of the highlights include a £200 rebate on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, £70 off the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and £250 cashback when you buy the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Combine this with the latest offers and trade-in deals on these popular products and you can come away with a bargain. You can check out the full list of cashback rewards and see if anything grabs you, or take a look at the standout offers we've gathered below.

Just make sure you purchase your chosen item from one of the eligible retailers and then claim your cashback within 30 days of ordering at the Samsung redemption site. Most major names are included, such as Amazon, Currys and Very, as well as some mobile networks, independent retailers and Samsung's official store.

This latest promotion ends on July 4.

