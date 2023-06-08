Act fast - get up to £250 cashback on the Galaxy S23, Buds, and more Samsung tech

If you're looking to refresh your tech for the summer then Samsung has just launched a new promotion that allows you to claim up to £250 cashback on a variety of the manufacturer's phones, earbuds, tablets, laptops and smartwatches for a limited time.
Galaxy S23 Ultra: £200
Galaxy Buds2 Pro: £70
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: £250
Galaxy A54: £100
Galaxy Watch 5: £75
View the full list at Samsung
The amount you get depends on the product, but some of the highlights include a £200 rebate on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, £70 off the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and £250 cashback when you buy the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
Combine this with the latest offers and trade-in deals on these popular products and you can come away with a bargain. You can check out the full list of cashback rewards and see if anything grabs you, or take a look at the standout offers we've gathered below.
Just make sure you purchase your chosen item from one of the eligible retailers and then claim your cashback within 30 days of ordering at the Samsung redemption site. Most major names are included, such as Amazon, Currys and Very, as well as some mobile networks, independent retailers and Samsung's official store.
This latest promotion ends on July 4.
Today's best Samsung deals
Samsung Galaxy A54: was
£449 now £249 at Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is an excellent budget smartphone, as we discovered in our four-star review. As part of this latest promotion, you can now get £100 cashback on the mid-range device, plus a guaranteed £100 discount when you trade in any other phone. Yep, that's any device at all, as long as it turns on and holds charge. It's a fantastic bargain if you need a modern and capable smartphone for everyday use.
Samsung Galaxy S23: was
£849 now £599 at AO
AO has already taken £150 off Samsung's latest flagship smartphone, but the extra £100 cashback brings it down even further to £599. Oh, and if you have an eligible phone to trade in you can get another £100 off. As we wrote in our four-star Samsung Galaxy S23 review, the device is an excellent and powerful handset and one of the best smartphones in 2023.