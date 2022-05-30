19 best Memorial Day sales on appliances: 40% off Best Buy, Home Depot and more

The 2022 Memorial Day sales event has arrived, which means massive discounts on summer items and, most importantly, on appliances. Memorial Day appliance sales are some of the best offers you'll find all year, thanks to massive discounts from Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's, and we've been scouring through all the available offers to bring you the 19 best Memorial Day deals on appliances.



So what are today's best Memorial Day sales on appliances? If you're after big appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines and dryers, Best Buy is offering up to $750 in savings, plus limited-time 24-month financing on purchases of $1,499 and up.

If you're looking for Memorial Day sales on small appliances, meanwhile, you'll find record-low prices on kitchen devices and vacuums at Walmart and Amazon. Some highlighted offers include the Bella Pro air fryer on sale for just $39.99 (opens in new tab), and record-low prices on the Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer, marked down to $119.95 (opens in new tab), and the best-selling iRobot Roomba on sale for $249.99 (opens in new tab).



See below for more of the best Memorial Day appliance sales, followed by today's hottest deals on small appliances. And remember that today is your last chance to score Memorial Day savings, so if you see a deal you like we recommend snapping it up before it's too late.

The best Memorial Day appliance sales

(opens in new tab) Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale: save up to $800 on major appliances from Maytag, Samsung, LG, and more (opens in new tab)

Save up to $200 - The Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale includes up to $800 in savings on refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from Samsung, LG, Maytag, and more. The retail giant offers an in-home consulting service and 24-month financing on purchases of $1,499 and up with a Best Buy credit card. Plus, you can score free shipping on orders over $399.

(opens in new tab) Walmart Memorial Day appliance sale: up to 30% off vacuums, air fryers, microwaves, and more (opens in new tab)

Deals starting at $10.99 - The Walmart Memorial Day sale includes cheap home appliances starting at just $10.99. The retailer is offering deals on air fryers, coffee makers vacuums, microwaves, and blenders from brands like Keurig, shark, and Roomba with some of the lowest prices we've seen all year.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Memorial Day appliance sales event: save up to $1,550 off major appliances (opens in new tab)

Save up to $1,550 - Samsung's Memorial Day sales event is offering massive discounts on major appliances including up to $1,550 in savings on select refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and ranges. You can also score free three-day delivery on eligible home appliance purchases.

(opens in new tab) Lowe's Memorial Day appliance sale: save up to $750 off major appliances + free local delivery (opens in new tab)

Save up to $400 - The more you spend, the more you save at the Lowe's Memorial Day appliance sale. You can save up to $750 off when you spend $5,000 on select major appliances. This is a great deal if you're looking for laundry or kitchen packages or need all new appliances for a new home. The retailer is also offering free delivery when you spend $396 or more.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Memorial Day appliance sale: up to 40% off Keurig, Instant Pot, Ninja, and more (opens in new tab)

Save up to $100 - If you're looking for a new kitchen device this Memorial Day, then Amazon has you covered with thousands of deals on small kitchen appliances which include air fryers, blenders, and coffee makers from brands like Keurig, Instant Pot, Ninja and more.

(opens in new tab) Home Depot Memorial Day appliance sale: save up to $900 on top-brand appliances (opens in new tab)

Save up to $900 - Home Depot's highly anticipated Memorial Day sale is now live with huge savings on major appliances. You can save up to $900 on refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, and dryers, and ranges from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirpool, GE, and more.

The best Memorial Day appliance deals

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If you're looking for a cheap air fryer deal in today's Memorial Day appliance sales, Best Buy has this Bella Pro air fryer on sale for just $39.99. The 4.2-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with little to no oil for healthier meals.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart 6-in 1 Air Fryer: $149.99 $119.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the best-selling Instant Vortex Plus on sale for a record-low price of $119.95. The 6-in-1 air fryer can roast, broil, bake, reheat, air fry, and dehydrate and features six cooking programs for quick and easy meals.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender: $44.99 $22.34 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $22 - Pick up this Hamilton electric blender for just $22.34 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. An incredible price for a 56-ounce blender which includes 10 different speeds and a 50-watt motor so you can whip up your favorite smoothies, shakes, and frozen drinks.

(opens in new tab) Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Make iced coffee in the comfort of your home with this Mr. Coffee Iced coffee maker that's on sale for $29.99 when you apply the $5 coupon at checkout. The coffee maker brews in under 4 minutes and includes a tumbler so you can take your coffee on the go.

(opens in new tab) Mainstays 0.7 Cu ft Countertop Microwave Oven: $55.88 $44.96 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $11 - Walmart has this Mainstays countertop microwave on sale for just $44.96 - a fantastic value for a budget microwave. The 0.7 Cu ft microwave is available in three different color choices and includes six convenient quick-set menu buttons and 10 different power levels

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $139.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Brew a cup of coffee in minutes with the best-selling Keurig K-Select that's on sale for $109.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sale. The single-serve coffee maker can brew five cups at a time without refilling the 52-oz. reservoir and features three different sizes so you can make a cup that suits your tastes.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker: $189 $146 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $43 - You can get the top-rated Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee maker for $133.19 when you apply the additional $14.11 coupon at checkout. The coffee maker can brew a creamy cup of espresso in minutes with a touch of a button and includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

(opens in new tab) Ooni Karu 12 Inch Portable Pizza Oven: $399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - Cook wood-fired pizzas in the comfort of your own home with the Ooni portable pizza oven which is getting a rare price cut at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The 12-inch pizza oven can whip up a stone-baked pizza in any outdoor space in just 60 seconds and takes just 15 minutes to get started.

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum: $199 $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the Dyson vacuum in today's Memorial Day appliance sales, this Shark Cordless is a great option for just $179 at Walmart. Designed for pet owners, the stick vacuum features 40 minutes of run time and includes a convenient handheld vac.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - If you do want to shell out for a Dyson vacuum, Memorial Day sales are the best time to do it and Best Buy has the V8 Animal on sale for $399.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. The powerful cordless stick vacuum weighs less than six lbs and transforms into a handheld vac for quick and easy cleanups.

(opens in new tab) ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - A great deal for a robot vacuum, you can get the Ionvac SmartClean Robovac on sale for just $97 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Roomba deals are another popular appliance category during Memorial Day and Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba i3 on sale for a record-low price of $249. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

(opens in new tab) Honeywell HPA200 HEPA Air Purifier: $219.99 $178 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This air purifier from Honeywell has over 23,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $178 - the best deal we've see all year. Designed for large rooms, the Honeywell air purifier features a HEPA filtration that captures up to 99.97% of microscopic airborne allergens and particles and includes three air cleaning levels.

More Memorial Day sales

See more appliance bargains at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale and see today's best Memorial Day TV sales.