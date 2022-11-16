11 best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8, iPads and more

Black Friday Apple deals are dropping early, and we recommend grabbing these bargains now. While retailers typically offer the juiciest discounts during Black Friday proper (November 25), Amazon has jumped the gun with record-low prices on some of this year's hottest Apple devices like the AirPods Pro 2, the Apple Watch 8, iPads, and more. We've combed through all the offers to bring you the 11 best early Black Friday Apple deals that are worth buying now.



Today's best Apple deal is the all-new Apple Watch 8, which is on sale for $349 (opens in new tab) - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and the first Black Friday discount we've seen on the smartwatch. Amazon also dropped discounts on Apple's AirPods lineup, including the AirPods Pro 2 marked down to $229 (opens in new tab) - just $6 more than the record-low. Other stand-out offers include Apple's powerful 2022 iPad Pro on sale for $729 (opens in new tab) and the 2020 MacBook Air down to $799.99 (opens in new tab).



See more of today's best early Black Friday Apple deals below, most of which include best-ever offers. And while you might see a slightly better price on Black Friday itself, Black Friday Apple deals are some of the most popular offers, and they often run out of stock. Today's bargains will still save you some cash, and you're guaranteed to walk away with your sought-after Apple device.

11 best Black Friday Apple deals

(opens in new tab) 1. Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is only the second time we've seen the latest Apple Watch 8 discounted at Amazon. The smartwatch has only been available for less than two months, but you can already save $50 in this early Black Friday Apple deal. Updates are incremental compared to the previous version but do include an upgraded S8 processor, all-day 18-hour battery life, and a suite of new health and fitness functions thanks to watchOS 9.

(opens in new tab) 2. AirPods Pro 2: $249 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our favorite Black Friday Apple deal is the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $229 - just $6 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day and the best deal you can find right now. Apple's all-new earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) 3. iPad Pro 11 2022 (128GB): was $799 now $729 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is getting a $70 price cut in today's Black Friday deals, which brings the 11-inch tablet down to a record-low of $729. We shouldn't have to tell you that the Pro line sits at the top of the tablet pile, and discounts are few and far between, especially on the latest 2022 model.

(opens in new tab) 4. Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a MacBook in today's Apple deals, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to $799 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life. It's fantastic value for money and the best deal you can find.

(opens in new tab) 5. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds: $159 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Black Friday sale also includes the best-selling Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $89.99 - today's cheapest AirPods deal. While we've seen the 2nd generation AirPods drop to $79 once before, this is the best deal you can find right now and still a great price for a pair of premium wireless earbuds.

(opens in new tab) 6. Apple iPad mini (2021): $499 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini back down to a record-low price of $399. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. This early Black Friday deal is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

(opens in new tab) 7. Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): $329 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has Apple's entry-level iPad on sale for $299. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, and today's deal is just $30 more than the record-low price.

(opens in new tab) 8. Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen): $169.99 $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Black Friday Apple deal is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro, which offer solid noise cancellation, adjustable silicone ear tips, and a handy charging case. The second-generation AirPods launched earlier this year with a number of upgrades, but they're almost $100 more expensive, so this is a more affordable way to get some of Apple's premium earbuds.

(opens in new tab) 9. Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): $599 $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This early Black Friday Apple deal from Amazon has the 2022 iPad Air on sale for $519. That's a massive $80 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

(opens in new tab) 10. Apple TV 4K (32GB): $179 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - This is the cheapest the Apple TV 4K has ever been and $10 less than Amazon's Prime Day deal. We rate this as the best streaming box on the planet, thanks to its fantastic image quality, plus support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. And Apple's movie store is the best in the world, offering the biggest range of 4K HDR/Dolby Atmos movies, with regular sales offering big movies for just a few bucks. And there are apps for all the big streaming platforms.

(opens in new tab) 11. MacBook Pro M2 (2022): $1,299 $1,149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M2 on sale for $1,149.99 at Amazo's Black Friday deals event. That's a total savings of $150 and the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch laptop. If you're looking for a premium ultrabook with incredible performance, battery life, and a quality display, there's not much that can challenge the latest MacBook Pro.

More Black Friday Apple deals

