Cyber Monday camera deals 2021: what to expect in the sales

With Cyber Monday camera deals on the horizon, now is a great time to save money on the equipment you need to achieve your creative goals, whether you're looking to feed your photography hobby, or have ambitions of becoming a YouTube star.

Cyber Monday is November 29, 2021. It follows Black Friday and features a mix of fresh deals and extended sales from the previous weekend. However, Cyber Monday-tier bargains are gradually rolling out so you may not have to wait to snap up a new camera at a fantastic price.

However, the global chip shortage may have an impact on what's available as tech manufacturers continue to do their best to keep up with demand. Production and shipment of interchangeable lens cameras, in particular, have been hit hard by this – especially new launches such as the much-anticipated Sony A7 IV mirrorless camera.

Despite that, we don't envision a shortage of camera deals this Cyber Monday – and we're here to give you an assist ahead of the hectic holiday shopping season so you know where to direct your attention. Head below to learn where you can expect to find the best Cyber Monday camera deals and see which sales are worth checking out right now.

Today's best camera deals

Cyber Monday camera deals may not be live yet, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to find a solid bargain right now. If you can't wait to get your hands on a new action cam for your next outdoor adventure, or need to upgrade your at-home vlogging hardware ASAP, check out some of today's best sales and offers below...

Cyber Monday camera deals: Our predictions

When will Cyber Monday camera deals start?

Cyber Monday 2021 falls on November 29. However, as with past years, expect to see Cyber Monday camera deals kick off before then. Those early offers will most likely be carryovers from the previous week Black Friday camera sales; Cyber Monday proper is typically when fresh bargains will appear.

Note that Cyber Monday is a bit of a misnomer as retailers are wont to extend those one-day-only sales to two-or-more days. Of course, there will be plenty of camera deals to be found throughout December, especially after Christmas.

No matter when you find a stellar Cyber Monday camera deal, we recommend you snatch it up as soon as you can – especially if it's a limited-time offer. It's not uncommon for sales to reappear, but you don't always want to leave it to chance.

What Cyber Monday camera deals will we see?

We expect Cyber Monday camera deals in 2021 to follow last year's lead, so look forward to substantial discounts on older DSLR and mirrorless cameras from Canon, Nikon, Olympus, and Sony. That's not to say you won't be able to save a few bucks on the latest Canon EOS R6 or Nikon Z7 II models, but you'll likely see deeper discounts on their respective predecessors. (Also consider the global chip shortage, which has been contributing to the delays of new camera launches.)

DSLR bundles often drop in price on Cyber Monday – in particular, entry-level DSLRs such as the Canon EOS Rebel series. We imagine this trend will continue for Cyber Monday 2021. Bundles are already a fantastic way for a budding photographer to save on a new camera body plus a lens and other extras like a carrying case or memory card – and the additional Cyber Monday discounts will just make the savings even sweeter.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a way to level up your YouTube channel, Cyber Monday camera sales will also include deals on compact cameras and action cams. The brand-spanking new GoPro Hero 10 came out in September, so it may receive a respectable Cyber Monday discount. But if don't need the most current model, opt for a previous-gen GoPro camera or bundle that'll experience steeper markdowns.

We anticipate camera accessories – such as lenses, tripods, and photo printers – to be discounted for Cyber Monday as well so it's a prime opportunity to purchase or replace those items and save some cash in the process. And don't overlook deals on software and services, either – for instance Adobe is poised to once again slash prices with a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Adobe Creative Cloud deal, which includes Photoshop and Lightroom.

Who will have the best Cyber Monday camera deals?

Last year, the best Cyber Monday camera deals were dominated by smaller specialty stores like B&H Photo and Adorama, which featured hundreds of dollars off DSLR and mirrorless camera kits. Among national chains, Best Buy and Amazon offered competitive prices for bundles, compact cameras, and accessories. As for camera manufacturers, the Canon Direct Store featured the most prominent deals with up to 50% off cameras, bundles, and accessories. We don't see this list of top stores changing very much for Cyber Monday 2021.

Tips for buying a camera on Cyber Monday

If you're new to photography or vlogging, knowing which camera to purchase – and how much you should spend for one – can be perplexing. Before jumping into this year's Cyber Monday camera deals, heed these tips before you buy anything...

1. Know your purpose for buying a camera

Knowing how you'll intend to use your camera will influence which type of camera you should buy. For instance, a premium compact camera is the way to go if you intend to go out and shoot stills or video on a frequent basis at a quality and level of control that's a cut above even the most advanced flagship smartphone cameras.

Want to record outdoor excursions on your bike or surfboard? An action camera (such as a GoPro) will be your best bet. It's waterproof and built to withstand quite a bit of damage. Plus, you can mount an action camera on your helmet or attach it to your vehicle.

For more serious photography (like events or portraits) consider a DSLR or mirrorless camera, both of which will allow you to swap lenses to get the perfect shot. DSLRs tend to be larger than mirrorless cameras, but have a better battery life. Meanwhile, mirrorless cameras are compact and lightweight, but have an electronic viewfinder that simulates what one would see with an optical viewfinder.



2. Check out the camera's specs

Once you've decided on which type of camera you should buy, the next step is to thoroughly look at its specs. Here's a brief rundown of what to have an eye on:

Sensor: Arguably the most important spec, the sensor impacts the resolution of your images and how the camera will perform in low light.

Arguably the most important spec, the sensor impacts the resolution of your images and how the camera will perform in low light. Lenses: Think about what you'll be shooting so you'll have the appropriate lenses. Wide-angle lenses are ideal for landscapes; prime lenses are perfect for portraits.

Think about what you'll be shooting so you'll have the appropriate lenses. Wide-angle lenses are ideal for landscapes; prime lenses are perfect for portraits. Handling: Whether you opt for something compact or bulky, you should be able to utilize the camera comfortably so you can achieve the shots you want.

Read more: Camera sensor sizes explained

3. Avoid gray market vendors

Buying from a gray market vendor who sells imported cameras may save you some extra money than buying from an authorized retailer, but you run the risk of losing more money in the long run going this route.

The advantage of purchasing a camera from an authorized retailer – besides receiving the proper country-specific chargers – is the warranty. Tech can fail, and that includes cameras. If something goes awry you won't be on the hook for repairs or a replacement if your camera is backed by a US or UK manufacturer warranty. This will not be the case with gray market cameras, which are backed by a warranty that's only valid in their country of origin.

Of course, the best way to save on authorized cameras and accessories is to bookmark TechRadar for the hottest Cyber Monday deals on top brands and models.