The five-star Microsoft Surface is the best laptop of 2024 and its now $300 off

One of the best Windows laptops and best laptops of 2024 has dropped in price, making it more affordable than ever. It's got a sleek design, solid battery life, and excellent performance. For a limited time, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop at Best Buy for $1,099.99 (was $1,399.99).

The star of the show is the Snapdragon X Elite CPU which delivers an incredible level of power for a portable machine. This along with the display and AI features meant we had no qualms about giving it five out of five stars - something we only do very rarely.

Today's best Microsoft Surface Laptop deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

A saving of $300 on our pick for the best laptop of 2024 makes this one of the best laptop deals we've seen right now. For the price, you'll get a powerful Copilot Plus PC with a super-efficient Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, a large 512GB SSD, incredible battery life, plus all the AI bells and whistles you could possibly want. The 13.8-inch touchscreen not only looks fantastic but also performs excellently. Snap up this deal while it's still around if you want a high-end all-around device.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop provides solid productivity performance. Its CPU and memory guarantee all the hardware required for making video calls, editing documents, surfing the web, and more while never sacrificing performance on any level.

Considering the specs, this laptop is actually incredible value for money. It's also lightweight and thin so you'll have no problem taking it into the office, college or university. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop review to find out more reasons why you should buy it.

