Save up to $650 on the latest AI-powered Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

Ahead of the Prime Day deals, Samsung has come up with a spectacular deal for anyone seeking one of its latest Copilot-powered laptops. Currently, you can get up to $650 off the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge when you shop directly from the manufacturer, bringing the price down as low as $699.99.

To get that discount, you’ll need to trade in an eligible item such as a laptop, tablet or phone. Products like the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra garner the biggest amount of trade-in credit but it’s worth taking a look at all the options.

The other $150 saving is acquired through Samsung Credit. This credit can be used to get money off anything on the Samsung store, such as a smartwatch, earbuds or other tech.

It’s one of the better laptop deals at the moment although, of course, you’ll need to have something good to trade in to reap the full discount. And given the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge has only recently launched, you certainly won’t find it cheaper elsewhere, and we can’t see that changing for a long time.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge deal

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was $1,349.99 now from $699.99 at Samsung

You can pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge from as little as $699.99. You must trade-in an eligible device such as a laptop, tablet or phone to get up to $500 off, and the rest of the discount comes from $150 of Samsung Credit to spend in the store. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge uses a Snapdragon X Elite 3.4GHz processor with 12 cores, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It has a great-looking 14-inch Dynamic 3K AMOLED 2X touchscreen which is also small enough to ensure this laptop is incredibly lightweight and slim. The battery life of up to 18 hours easily puts this on par with MacBooks, and its AI-powered features like automatic Live Captions and search tools via Recall make this a delight to use.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is too new to make a dent in our look at the best laptops but that change soon once we've had some proper hands-on time with it. Once we’ve reviewed it, we’ll know for sure, but on the surface, chatbot tools like Recall look like game changers while Copilot should help you find anything you need faster and more accurately.

If you want sleek good looks and plenty of power, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge should keep you very happy. It's the kind of laptop you can use in a coffee shop to work but its screen is good enough that you can also relax and watch a movie at home. It's a suitably versatile lifestyle-focused machine.

If you’re considering something else and you simply don’t have the right device to trade in, there are other laptop deals. You may be tempted by one of the many MacBook Air deals if you want something lightweight. We’re hopeful to see more 4th of July deals for anyone seeking a new laptop too.