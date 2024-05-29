Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, May 30 (game #857)
Our clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going
Today's Quordle is not too tricky compared to some – but as you'll see below, you'll still need to play carefully to avoid losing your streak. I very nearly came unstuck after making one mistake, and that tells you all you need to know about Quordle: it will punish you if you slip up. Read on for some helpful hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
Quordle today (game #857) - hint #1 - Vowels
How many different vowels are in Quordle today?
• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.
* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).
Quordle today (game #857) - hint #2 - repeated letters
Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?
• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.
Quordle today (game #857) - hint #3 - uncommon letters
Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?
• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.
Quordle today (game #857) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)
Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?
• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.
If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:
Quordle today (game #857) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)
What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?
• D
• H
• P
• S
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
Quordle today (game #857) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle, game #857, are…
- DEBIT
- HATER
- PHOTO
- SPIKE
I made a silly mistake with today's Quordle, and the only reason why it didn't come back to bite me is because it's not really a very difficult Quordle overall. The mistake came with HATER, where I somehow failed to spot that the yellow H I had was already ruled out of appearing in the final position, then played EARTH. I fixed it on the next go, but was grateful for the fact that DEBIT and SPIKE were not too tricky, and that I had a couple of green letters already when it came to PHOTO.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Daily Sequence today (game #857) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #857, are…
- SLOOP
- OVERT
- GREEN
- COUPE
Quordle answers: The past 20
- Quordle #856, Wednesday 29 May: CRUMB, MACRO, WHEEL, COMMA
- Quordle #855, Tuesday 28 May: MARRY, DUTCH, BRINE, TACIT
- Quordle #854, Monday 27 May: PHOTO, LURID, PURGE, EMCEE
- Quordle #853, Sunday 26 May: BRINK, ALLEY, FENCE, GUILT
- Quordle #852, Saturday 25 May: CREST, SLICK, RATTY, SPURT
- Quordle #851, Friday 24 May: COPSE, STINT, SPIRE, IONIC
- Quordle #850, Thursday 23 May: MOLDY, REBEL, SPORT, MECCA
- Quordle #849, Wednesday 22 May: BLAST, USAGE, AUDIO, DETOX
- Quordle #848, Tuesday 21 May: NUDGE, OVINE, STRIP, TABOO
- Quordle #847, Monday 20 May: FORCE, SPREE, CACHE, RADII
- Quordle #846, Sunday 19 May: ALIKE, USHER, FLAKE, SUAVE
- Quordle #845, Saturday 18 May: HUMPH, SHARD, LABOR, CROWD
- Quordle #844, Friday 17 May: DREAD, USUAL, LOVER, SPEAK
- Quordle #843, Thursday 16 May: COVEY, TWEAK, DITTO, DECAY
- Quordle #842, Wednesday 15 May: ABUSE, MANGY, WAGER, AHEAD
- Quordle #841, Tuesday 14 May: FLUTE, CARRY, BULLY, PURSE
- Quordle #840, Monday 13 May: CRASS, NICHE, CHEST, PRIZE
- Quordle #839, Sunday 12 May: BLAST, FRONT, CLACK, EAGLE
- Quordle #838, Saturday 11 May: SPINY, FRAME, GOOEY, FERAL
- Quordle #837, Friday 10 May: QUASH, PERKY, ENSUE, HARPY
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).