Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, May 30 (game #857)

Today's Quordle is not too tricky compared to some – but as you'll see below, you'll still need to play carefully to avoid losing your streak. I very nearly came unstuck after making one mistake, and that tells you all you need to know about Quordle: it will punish you if you slip up. Read on for some helpful hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #857) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #857) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #857) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #857) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #857) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • D • H • P • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #857) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #857, are…

DEBIT

HATER

PHOTO

SPIKE

I made a silly mistake with today's Quordle, and the only reason why it didn't come back to bite me is because it's not really a very difficult Quordle overall. The mistake came with HATER, where I somehow failed to spot that the yellow H I had was already ruled out of appearing in the final position, then played EARTH. I fixed it on the next go, but was grateful for the fact that DEBIT and SPIKE were not too tricky, and that I had a couple of green letters already when it came to PHOTO.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #857) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #857, are…

SLOOP

OVERT

GREEN

COUPE

