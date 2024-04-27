Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, April 28 (game #825)

Ooof! Today's Quordle holds a couple of nasty complications within it, so you may well struggle to keep your streak. The good news is that I can help; below, you'll find some hints to point you in the right direction, together with my commentary on the game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #825) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #825) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #825) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #825) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #825) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • L • C • C • R

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #825) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #825, are…

LLAMA

CUMIN

CAULK

RABID

Let's be honest here: LLAMA is a horrible word for Quordle, or indeed any word game. Two Ls just don't go together at the start of a word very often in English (it's much more common in Welsh, among other languages) and it may well not have occurred to you today. Add the fact that it also has two As and you have a recipe for disaster.

Elsewhere, CAULK is a word that caused no end of problems in Wordle a couple of years ago, and neither CUMIN or RABID are exactly easy. Plus, there was a dearth of really common letters today, with no S, T, E or O to be found. I did solve it in the end, with one guess remaining, but it was hard word. On the plus side, the Daily Sequence was pretty easy.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #825) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #825, are…

LUSTY

SMOKY

SURLY

FOGGY

Quordle answers: The past 20