Quordle today – hints and answers for Saturday, October 26 (game #1006)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1006) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1006) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #1006) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1006) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1006) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • D • C • B • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1006) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1006, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DUCHY

CANNY

BLOCK

SMART

Well, this was about as easy as a Quordle ever gets for me. Like, really, really easy.

My strategy involves playing three set start words every day, and though I have experimented with other approaches, it's by far the most successful I've tried. Those three words are STARE, DOILY and PUNCH and today they gave me all five letters for the top-left answer, four for the top- and bottom-right quadrants and three for the bottom left.

The first of those merely needed me to solve an anagram, then – which I did to find DUCHY, possibly the hardest word here simply because it's not a widely used term. CANNY was the other contender for toughest to solve – it has a repeated N, after all – but there was no other option for me, so it was again rather simple.

SMART was another where the answer was given to me by my start words – I knew it was S-ART and didn't have any other letters that could fit but the M. So that just left BLOCK. Here I did need a bit of luck, because it also could have been FLOCK, but with only a 50/50 ahead of me there was no point in playing a word to narrow down those options, so I guessed BLOCK and solved it in seven.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1006) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1006, are…

SHALE

SWILL

TOWER

DADDY

Quordle answers: The past 20