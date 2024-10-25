NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, October 26 (game #503)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #503) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SWING

THROW

ROCKER

ROLLER

RATTLE

THREAD

CRADLE

SPOOL

CAN

RUFFLE

CHAT

HAMMOCK

CONVERSATION

SILO

CHAIN

FAZE

NYT Connections today (game #503) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #503) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FLUSTER

GREEN: SERIES OF MESSAGES

BLUE: PLACES TO LIE/SIT THAT MOVE

PURPLE: CYLINDER-SHAPED THINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #503) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #503, are…

YELLOW: FLUSTER FAZE, RATTLE, RUFFLE, THROW

FAZE, RATTLE, RUFFLE, THROW GREEN: SERIES OF MESSAGES CHAIN, CHAT, CONVERSATION, THREAD

CHAIN, CHAT, CONVERSATION, THREAD BLUE: PLACES TO LIE/SIT THAT MOVE CRADLE, HAMMOCK, ROCKER, SWING

CRADLE, HAMMOCK, ROCKER, SWING PURPLE: CYLINDER-SHAPED THINGS CAN, ROLLER, SILO, SPOOL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'm pretty sure that I could have played today's Connections for a week and never have spotted the link between SPOOL, CAN, ROLLER and SILO. Yes, they are all CYLINDER-SHAPED THINGS – but I don't think that would ever have occurred to me; the connection is just too obtuse. Then again it is the purple group, so it's not like it was ever going to be easy.

Fortunately the other three were nowhere near as bad. I spotted blue first, guessing that CRADLE, HAMMOCK, ROCKER and SWING were all PLACES TO LIE/SIT THAT MOVE – or if not quite that, then at least recognizing that they were all of a kind. Yellow and green were straightforward too, meaning my fledgling streak advanced to 10.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

