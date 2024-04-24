Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, April 25 (game #822)

Thursday's Quordle brings four new puzzles to solve. Or does it? Because unlike Wordle, Quordle answers do sometimes repeat. (I'm not saying any of today's do, and in fact I have no idea whether any have appeared today, but it's worth knowing that it's a possibility.)

Anyway, the puzzles may be new (or possibly not), but the challenge is the same as always: find all four words in nine guesses or you are, officially, a loser. Sorry!

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #822) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #822) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #822) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #822) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #822) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • W • D • M • L

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #822) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #822, are…

WHILE

DODGY

MACHO

LOATH

This was one of those days where the Daily Sequence was a lot tougher than the standard Quordle. A really obscure word in the form of ECLAT? Repeated letters in TAFFY and ANNOY? The Daily Sequence had them all, whereas the original Quordle game's only real complication was the repeated D in DODGY.

Admittedly, I did need an extra guess to solve MACHO (I played HAVOC first), but ultimately it was a reasonably approachable Quordle.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #822) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #822, are…

TAFFY

ECLAT

ROGUE

ANNOY

Quordle answers: The past 20