Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, May 24 (game #851)

It's time for the last Quordle of the working week – for some people at least. If you're one of the lucky ones who has a relaxing weekend to look forward then why not celebrate by solving today's puzzle. There are clues below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #851) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #851) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #851) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #851) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #851) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • C • S • S • I

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #851) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #851, are…

COPSE

STINT

SPIRE

IONIC

Another day, another mixed Quordle challenge. STINT and IONIC both have repeated letters, and the latter in particular might prove difficult. COPSE is also a potential problem-maker, given that it's not a particularly common word. Against that, there are no uncommon letters here, and I doubt too many people will lose their streak – more that it just might require a bit of brainpower.

Daily Sequence today (game #851) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #851, are…

SPLAT

CHUCK

CORER

MUCUS

