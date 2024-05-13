Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, May 14 (game #841)

Roll up, roll up for today's Quordle game, brought to you by the dictionary people Merriam-Webster, who should know a thing or two about words. It's a difficult game that you will require a good strategy for – or maybe some hints, which you can find below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #841) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #841) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #841) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #841) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #841) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • F • C • B • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #841) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #841, are…

FLUTE

CARRY

BULLY

PURSE

I found today's Quordle to be slightly easier than yesterday's. OK, so there are a couple of repeated letters in here, but all four words are pretty common and none of them have unusual structures or rarely seen letters.

I suspect it won't be long before the games get harder again though, knowing Quordle…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #841) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #841, are…

RAINY

SWATH

TAPIR

FROND

