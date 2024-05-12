Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, May 13 (game #840)

Monday comes around again, bringing with it a week of work (boo!) but also a week of Quordle puzzles (yay!) to get the brain working. Today's may do that more than some, so read of for some clues to help you on your way.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #840) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #840) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #840) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #840) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #840) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • C • N • C • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #840) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #840, are…

CRASS

NICHE

CHEST

PRIZE

I'd consider this to be a moderately tough Quordle, on account of the repeated S in CRASS and the Z in PRIZE, and I only solved it with one guess remaining.

PRIZE was the one that tripped me up; by the time I got to it the answer could only have been that or PRIME, but I went with the latter first on account of M being a more common letter overall. In terms of probability there's no reason why that would actually have made a difference, but I have to have some way to decide in these scenarios, and common letter is usually the one I go for.

Anyway, I ticked all of the others off without the need for too much thought, on account of my starting words giving me lots of lovely greens, so my streak was never really in danger.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #840) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #840, are…

CAULK

CORAL

MINOR

PRIMO

Quordle answers: The past 20