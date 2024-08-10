Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, August 11 (game #930)
Today's Quordle is another potentially tricky one – so read on if you feel some hints might help you.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Quordle today (game #930) - hint #1 - Vowels
How many different vowels are in Quordle today?
• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.
* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).
Quordle today (game #930) - hint #2 - repeated letters
Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?
• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.
Quordle today (game #930) - hint #3 - uncommon letters
Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?
• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.
Quordle today (game #930) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)
Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?
• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.
If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:
Quordle today (game #930) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)
What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?
• C
• L
• T
• O
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
Quordle today (game #930) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle, game #930, are…
- COURT
- LOAMY
- TOAST
- OCCUR
There are a few issues in today's Quordle: the repeated letters in TOAST and OCCUR, and the fact that LOAMY is not a common word. TOAST was the one that tripped me up – there are several other words that could fit there, for instance ROAST, COAST and BOAST, and of course I guessed the wrong one initially. But overall this is moderately hard rather than impossible, and not a Quordle that should end too many streaks.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Daily Sequence today (game #930) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #930, are…
- FRESH
- TRULY
- QUOTH
- BATON
Quordle answers: The past 20
- Quordle #929, Saturday 10 August: MOLAR, FLIER, HEFTY, JAZZY
- Quordle #928, Friday 9 August: WEARY, SWILL, CUMIN, COBRA
- Quordle #927, Thursday 8 August: GUSTO, SPRIG, SOLID, SWORE
- Quordle #926, Wednesday 7 August: GONER, PEACH, SWUNG, USHER
- Quordle #925, Tuesday 6 August: AWFUL, BLAST, WRING, SCOLD
- Quordle #924, Monday 5 August: CHUCK, VILLA, JIFFY, FLAKE
- Quordle #923, Sunday 4 August: MUDDY, SCARF, DECAL, SURLY
- Quordle #922, Saturday 3 August: UNMET, EJECT, MAPLE, LUCKY
- Quordle #921, Friday 2 August: TIGHT, HONEY, RETRY, SPOUT
- Quordle #920, Thursday 1 August: SUING, CRAFT, STUFF, SPIKE
- Quordle #919, Wednesday 31 July: NOSEY, SHEIK, PHONE, SKIER
- Quordle #918, Tuesday 30 July: TAWNY, INDEX, SHOOK, SALVE
- Quordle #917, Monday 29 July: QUIET, ORDER, LEAVE, TODDY
- Quordle #916, Sunday 28 July: GAUGE, EASEL, GIRTH, LATER
- Quordle #915, Saturday 27 July: LEAFY, MOUTH, GLAZE, RINSE
- Quordle #914, Friday 26 July: NUTTY, TATTY, SHUSH, THIGH
- Quordle #913, Thursday 25 July: BLURB, PENCE, PHASE, SKIMP
- Quordle #912, Wednesday 24 July: FUSSY, PRIMO, THOSE, HEARD
- Quordle #911, Tuesday 23 July: CLIFF, SIXTY, FAITH, GRAPH
- Quordle #910, Monday 22 July: GRAIN, AGAIN, BRICK, APTLY
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).