NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, August 11 (game #427)

I found Sunday's Connections to be another fairly easy one, but if you disagree then scroll down for my hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #427) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHAMP

I

ON

SHIP

BEST

CRAFT

MUSSEL

GOAT

HARE

LEGEND

ABOUT

NAVAL

BARGE

TOWARD

CONCERNING

VESSEL

NYT Connections today (game #427) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: King of the seas

King of the seas Green: Superstar

Superstar Blue: Relating to a subject

Relating to a subject Purple: Sounds like a body part

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #427) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LARGE BOAT

GREEN: ALL-TIME GREAT

BLUE: REGARDING

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF BODY FEATURES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #427) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #427, are…

YELLOW: LARGE BOAT BARGE, CRAFT, SHIP, VESSEL

BARGE, CRAFT, SHIP, VESSEL GREEN: ALL-TIME GREAT BEST, CHAMP, GOAT, LEGEND

BEST, CHAMP, GOAT, LEGEND BLUE: REGARDING ABOUT, CONCERNING, ON, TOWARD

ABOUT, CONCERNING, ON, TOWARD PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF BODY FEATURES HARE, I, MUSSEL, NAVAL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Either it's been a very easy week in Connections, or I've been in a groove. I suspect more of the former than the latter, because I've not been excelling in Wordle, particularly. But in Connections at least, it's been easy going.

Today's puzzle has one more difficult group, as is usually the case, in the form of purple. This is a homophones type, which can be hard to identify but which are usually not too bad to solve once you realize what's going on. But if you're like me you won't have needed to solve it anyway, as the other three were all very simple synonyms. I'm almost hoping for a really difficult one, now!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

