NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, November 5 (game #247)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #247) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… More than just sports

NYT Strands today (game #247) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BEAT

DART

CHAT

MARE

DARE

STORE

NYT Strands today (game #247) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • In the club

NYT Strands today (game #247) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #247) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #247, are…

BAND

CHOIR

DRAMA

DEBATE

YEARBOOK

ORCHESTRA

SPANGRAM: AFTERSCHOOL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 6 hints

Well, this was a disaster. I needed six hints to solve today's Strands, which means I needed hints for every single answer bar the spangram, which I got at the end when there were no other words that could possibly fit. And really I had no idea what the theme was until very late on.

Part of the problem was that in the UK, where I am, several of these AFTERSCHOOL activities are not common – or at least have different names. I've never seen the likes of BAND, YEARBOOK or ORCHESTRA listed among my kids' after-school activities, anyway. DEBATE, CHOIR and DRAMA are there – plus dozens of sports and many other activities – but I didn't put them together to make the theme.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 4 November, game #246)

TICK

MINUTE

JIFFY

FLASH

MOMENT

SECOND

INSTANT

SPANGRAM: SMALLTIME