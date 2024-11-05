NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, November 5 (game #513)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #513) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CATERPILLAR

CLAM

MUSHROOM

KINGDOM

TURTLE

PEACH

EGG

PIPE CLEANER

PRINCESS

MARKER

DONKEY

CARPET

NUT

DRAGON

FLEECE

OGRE

NYT Connections today (game #513) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Fluffy things

Fluffy things Green: Enclosed in a hard case

Enclosed in a hard case Blue: Appear in a Mike Myers movie

Appear in a Mike Myers movie Purple: [Abracadabra!] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #513) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE FUZZY

GREEN: THINGS WITH SHELLS

BLUE: FIGURES IN “SHREK”

PURPLE: MAGIC ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #513) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #513, are…

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE FUZZY CATERPILLAR, FLEECE, PEACH, PIPE CLEANER

CATERPILLAR, FLEECE, PEACH, PIPE CLEANER GREEN: THINGS WITH SHELLS CLAM, EGG, NUT, TURTLE

CLAM, EGG, NUT, TURTLE BLUE: FIGURES IN “SHREK” DONKEY, DRAGON, OGRE, PRINCESS

DONKEY, DRAGON, OGRE, PRINCESS PURPLE: MAGIC ___ CARPET, KINGDOM, MARKER, MUSHROOM

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

I am so, so annoyed at myself today. I failed today's game – my first loss for several weeks – but really shouldn't have done so. My mistake was to incorrectly identify the purple MAGIC___ group. Or rather, I correctly identified the connection – but not the words that went within it.

Early on I spotted MARKER, MUSHROOM, CARPET and KINGDOM, the four solutions, but also for some reason included FLEECE. I was thinking of the golden fleece, from Greek myth, but erroneously decided it was called magic not golden. That led me to three times guess groups that included FLEECE but not one of the other four, and lose most of my guesses. I then looked elsewhere and lost my final attempt on the THINGS THAT ARE FUZZY group.

The frustrating thing was that I had solved green (THINGS WITH SHELLS) and blue (FIGURES IN “SHREK” ) without too much trouble. If I'd merely have sense-checked that purple group more carefully I'm sure I'd have completed this. D'oh!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

