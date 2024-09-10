NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, September 11 (game #458)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #458) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DINOSAUR

PEARL

EGGPLANT

MINT

LAVENDER

AMBER

NUGGET

PILE

TIDBIT

AMETHYST

FORTUNE

MOSQUITO

BUNDLE

PALEONTOLOGIST

GRIMACE

KERNEL

NYT Connections today (game #458) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Got one? You're rich

Got one? You're rich Green: A little knowledge

A little knowledge Blue: An Adventure 65 Million Years in the Making

An Adventure 65 Million Years in the Making Purple: All one color

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #458) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LARGE AMOUNT OF MONEY

GREEN: BITS OF WISDOM

BLUE: FEATURED IN “JURASSIC PARK”

PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE PURPLE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #458) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #458, are…

YELLOW: LARGE AMOUNT OF MONEY BUNDLE, FORTUNE, MINT, PILE

BUNDLE, FORTUNE, MINT, PILE GREEN: BITS OF WISDOM KERNEL, NUGGET, PEARL, TIDBIT

KERNEL, NUGGET, PEARL, TIDBIT BLUE: FEATURED IN “JURASSIC PARK” AMBER, DINOSAUR, MOSQUITO, PALEONTOLOGIST

AMBER, DINOSAUR, MOSQUITO, PALEONTOLOGIST PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE PURPLE AMETHYST, EGGPLANT, GRIMACE, LAVENDER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 2 mistakes

My winning run in Connections – that's six in a row after multiple failures over the previous few weeks. Maybe the game's got easier; maybe I've got better; maybe it's just luck!

Whatever the case, I didn't find today's Connections too troubling. The blue JURASSIC PARK group stood out immediately, even 30 years on from the original film's debut. Yellow (LARGE AMOUNT OF MONEY) and green (BITS OF WISDOM) were also pretty straightforward, once I'd thought about it. I wouldn't have got purple if not by default, though – three were obvious, but I don't know what GRIMACE refers to, so would never had got that. (Apparently it's a McDonald's thing – but I've never eaten there, so wouldn't know…)

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

