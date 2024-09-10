NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, September 11 (game #192)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #192) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Play-with words

NYT Strands today (game #192) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TRICE

STOKE

CURT

SLOE

PULL

DUPE

NYT Strands today (game #192) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Pocket money purchases?

NYT Strands today (game #192) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #192) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #192, are…

PUZZLE

TRUCK

SLIME

DOLL

PUPPET

BLOCKS

TRICYCLE

SPANGRAM: TOYSTORE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It's a long, long time since I was child, but it's not quite so long ago that my kids were more likely to be found playing with SLIME or a PUZZLE than they were to be fixated on TikTok or Netflix as they generally are these days. Not that I think you'd need first-hand experience to solve this Strands game – because it's a rather simple one.

The theme clue set the tone: the keen-eyed among you will have spotted that it was 'Play-with words', rather than 'Play with words'. That hyphen was all-important, signifying that the answers here would be things you can play with. After that, it was merely a case of looking for the obvious solutions. PUZZLE, with its two Zs, stood out right away, as did TRUCK (I always look for C and K in close proximity as a way into a word). The spangram was fairly obvious too, and is always the case the puzzle got easier as I uncovered each word.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

