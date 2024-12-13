NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Friday, December 13 (game #551)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #551) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TRASH

PHISH

CRUSH

TROLL

BORE

SPAM

LINKS

SQUIRT

SPRITE

TOWED

GIANT

DRAFTS

PIXIE

SENT

STARRY

DRAGON

NYT Connections today (game #551) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Mythical beings

Mythical beings GREEN: Message filing

Message filing BLUE: Fruity fizz

Fruity fizz PURPLE: Beastly sounds

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #551) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FANTASY CREATURES

GREEN: EMAIL FOLDERS

BLUE: CITRUS SODAS

PURPLE: ANIMAL HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #551) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #551, are…

YELLOW: FANTASY CREATURES DRAGON, GIANT, PIXIE, TROLL

DRAGON, GIANT, PIXIE, TROLL GREEN: EMAIL FOLDERS DRAFTS, SENT, SPAM, TRASH

DRAFTS, SENT, SPAM, TRASH BLUE: CITRUS SODAS CRUSH, SPRITE, SQUIRT, STARRY

CRUSH, SPRITE, SQUIRT, STARRY PURPLE: ANIMAL HOMOPHONES BORE, LINKS, PHISH, TOWED

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

Being in the UK rather than the US can put you at a serious disadvantage when it comes to Connections.

Yellow and green were fairly straightforward today – although I did initially fall into the trap of wanting to put SPAM, TROLL and PHISH together in the same group. Blue and Purple baffled me, having no concept whatsoever of STARRY or SQUIRT sodas. Starry is a relative newcomer, but I was surprised to learn that Squirt has been around since 1938, a plucky grapefruit-flavored underdog that has survived the competition and carbonated innovation of big soda.

Over here we are still mourning the passing of Lilt, which has been rebranded as the far less exotic Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit. Although having said that, the history of Fanta (Nazi Germany’s wartime alternative to Coca-Cola) is a worthy Wikipedia rabbit hole.

