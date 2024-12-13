NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Friday, December 13 (game #285)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #285) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… One for the Swifties

NYT Strands today (game #285) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SIDE

FLOSS

BLEED

MORE

MITRE

MILE

NYT Strands today (game #285) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Taylor’s versions

NYT Strands today (game #285) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #285) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #285, are…

LOVER

EVERMORE

FEARLESS

FOLKLORE

MIDNIGHTS

SPANGRAM: ALBUMTITLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Strands decided to Shake It Off today and pay tribute to the smartest and greatest pop artist of her generation (other than Charlie XCX). Although I did fleetingly wonder if this was one for us twitchers and fans of the swift in particular – another day, perhaps

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This was indeed “one for the [Taylor] Swifties”, who no doubt took about 10 seconds to crack today’s words – although it wouldn’t have been even easier if they’d included The Tortured Poets Department.

Anyway, did you know the swift eats, bathes, sleeps, and mates while flying? Talk about multi-talented.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 12 December, game #284)

BUNNY

BELL

STAR

DIAMOND

HEART

ANGEL

SPANGRAM: COOKIECUTTER