NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, September 22 (game #203)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #203) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… I've got you under my skin

NYT Strands today (game #203) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TRAIN

THEM

RIVER

ROLE

HATE

HATER

NYT Strands today (game #203) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • They keep you going

NYT Strands today (game #203) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #203) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #203, are…

BRAIN

LIVER

HEART

KIDNEYS

STOMACH

LUNGS

SPANGRAM: INTERNALORGANS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

As is so often the case with Strands, the key today was in working out what the theme was, because once you had that the answers were all pretty obvious. The theme clue of 'I've got you under my skin' was a nice one – cryptic, but not to the extent that you didn't have any idea what kind of thing you could be looking for. I found BRAIN by accident, and that was enough to make it clear what the other solutions would be. Finding the likes of KIDNEYS and LIVER was easy enough, and once the spangram was in place there was very little room for failure.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday 21 September, game #202)

ARENA

STADIUM

NIGHTCLUB

THEATER

FESTIVAL

SPANGRAM: CONCERTVENUE