NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, September 22 (game #469)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #469) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PASTEL

POOL

SUNTAN

SCULPTURE

PRINT

THIRD

NEUTRAL

DRAWING

NEW

ALLOY

OPEN

NEON

LOTTERY

SAVE

GRAYSCALE

RAFFLE

NYT Connections today (game #469) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Different tones

Different tones Green: Click here

Click here Blue: Are you feeling lucky?

Are you feeling lucky? Purple: Copper and tin

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #469) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COLOR TYPES

GREEN: FILE MENU OPTIONS

BLUE: CHANCE TO WIN A PRIZE

PURPLE: WHAT “BRONZE” MIGHT MEAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #469) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #469, are…

YELLOW: COLOR TYPES GRAYSCALE, NEON, NEUTRAL, PASTEL

GRAYSCALE, NEON, NEUTRAL, PASTEL GREEN: FILE MENU OPTIONS NEW, OPEN, PRINT, SAVE

NEW, OPEN, PRINT, SAVE BLUE: CHANCE TO WIN A PRIZE DRAWING, LOTTERY, POOL, RAFFLE

DRAWING, LOTTERY, POOL, RAFFLE PURPLE: WHAT “BRONZE” MIGHT MEAN ALLOY, SCULPTURE, SUNTAN, THIRD

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Those of you who play Connections on a laptop or PC may have had an advantage over people playing on their phones today, because you'll have had a big hint for the green group. That connection is FILE MENU OPTIONS, and the fact that I was on my laptop to play and then write this column meant they were staring me in the face. OK, not literally – they were hidden within the menu – but they were certainly fresh in my mind. By that point I'd already solved blue, too, with LOTTERY and RAFFLE clearly going together and the other two not too hard to find (I did struggle a little with DRAWING).

Two down, one to go – and inevitably I found yellow rather than purple, although neither was actually too bad today.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 21 September, game #468)

YELLOW: CLAIRVOYANT MEDIUM, MYSTIC, ORACLE, PSYCHIC

MEDIUM, MYSTIC, ORACLE, PSYCHIC GREEN: SPECIAL EDITION ADJECTIVES COLLECTIBLE, EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED, RARE

COLLECTIBLE, EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED, RARE BLUE: “GREAT JOB!” IMPRESSIVE, NICE, PROPS, WELL DONE

IMPRESSIVE, NICE, PROPS, WELL DONE PURPLE: EXTREMELY AWFUL, BLOODY, REAL, WAY