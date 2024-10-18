NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, October 19 (game #230)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #230) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Turn it up a notch

NYT Strands today (game #230) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SPAN

SPAR

PROM

HERE

SOME

MOTE

NYT Strands today (game #230) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Give it some more

NYT Strands today (game #230) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 5th column Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #230) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #230, are…

ZING

KICK

SPARK

PIZZAZZ

FIZZ

OOMPH

VERVE

SPANGRAM: EXTRASOMETHING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

Look at all those Zs! Seven of them in total, including four in PIZZAZZ alone. These did help me to get started, though, because Z doesn't go with many other letters (vowels, basically), which made it easier to find ZING. Plus ZZ is an obvious combination and it was fairly easy to also find FIZZ and the aforementioned PIZZAZZ. I stumbled upon KICK and SPARK by accident and by that point had so much of the board uncovered that it felt like completing it would be a simple task.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But no. I stalled at that stage and needed a hint to unlock OOMPH. That did the trick, and when I finally spotted the spangram, EXTRASOMETHING, victory was only a guess away.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 18 October, game #229)

GYOZA

SAMOSA

WONTON

PIEROGI

EMPANADA

SPANGRAM: DUMPLINGS