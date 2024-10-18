NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, October 19 (game #496)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #496) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PROVOKE

SOAP

NETTLE

CANDLE

INSULT

INCENSE

INSPIRE

MADDEN

JELLYFISH

CIVILIZATION

PROMPT

LOTION

HALO

GENERATE

WASP

METROID

NYT Connections today (game #496) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Make it happen

Make it happen Green: Smells good

Smells good Blue: Ouch!

Ouch! Purple: Console yourself

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #496) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BRING ABOUT

GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE OFTEN SCENTED

BLUE: THINGS THAT MIGHT STING

PURPLE: VIDEO GAME FRANCHISES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #496) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #496, are…

YELLOW: BRING ABOUT GENERATE, INSPIRE, PROMPT, PROVOKE

GENERATE, INSPIRE, PROMPT, PROVOKE GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE OFTEN SCENTED CANDLE, INCENSE, LOTION, SOAP

CANDLE, INCENSE, LOTION, SOAP BLUE: THINGS THAT MIGHT STING INSULT, JELLYFISH, NETTLE, WASP

INSULT, JELLYFISH, NETTLE, WASP PURPLE: VIDEO GAME FRANCHISES CIVILIZATION, HALO, MADDEN, METROID

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I didn't quite manage the reverse rainbow in today's Connections, but that was only because I could decide which was easiest out of BRING ABOUT (yellow) and THINGS THAT ARE OFTEN SCENTED (green). I'm not beating myself up about that, because I'm mainly just pleased that I solved the purple and blue groups first, which is now what I'm trying to do each time.

Admittedly, that's a lot easier when all four puzzles are relatively simple as they are today. If you're not a gamer then purple might cause you some trouble – but I am, so I knew right away that CIVILIZATION, HALO, MADDEN and METROID went together. Blue was fairly obvious for anyone, with THINGS THAT MIGHT STING bringing in INSULT, JELLYFISH, NETTLE and WASP. All rather straightforward, really.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 18 October, game #495)

YELLOW: CLUNKER BUST, DUD, FLOP, MISS

BUST, DUD, FLOP, MISS GREEN: OPPORTUNITY CHANCE, SHOT, TIME, TURN

CHANCE, SHOT, TIME, TURN BLUE: NON-CASH WAY TO PAY CARD, CHARGE, CREDIT, PLASTIC

CARD, CHARGE, CREDIT, PLASTIC PURPLE: AMAZON ___ KINDLE, PRIME, RAINFOREST, RIVER