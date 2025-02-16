Getty fuzzy? This app could help you sharpen your mental skills

When I was growing up, I remember my aunts and uncles turning 40. The celebrations were a big deal and like nothing I had ever seen before but more than all that, I remember thinking, “Gosh, you’re old.” Forgive me for my teenage attitude, especially if, for you, 40 is a long way in the rear-view mirror.

Now, a few decades on, the 40-milestone is upon me and it feels like it's come out of nowhere. I’ve raised three children so, in many ways, I feel like I’ve aged disproportionately but I don’t feel ‘old’. That being said, I’m aware that unless I keep my brain active, it’ll naturally become slower and slower as the next few decades pass. That is why I love brain-training games.

I’ve used Impulse in the past but more recently I’ve begun using one called Elevate and I have to say I’m loving it. This app delivers games across a range of different categories, including math, memory, and conversation. But, as a writer, I was particularly drawn in by the vocabulary and writing categories. I’m always keen to improve as a writer and Elevate has helped me do that.

Homescreen heroes This is part of a regular series of articles exploring the apps that we couldn't live without. Read them all here.

The app provides each user with a personalized learning programme that adjusts over time to maximise results. As a result, every minute spent on the app is helping you move closer to achieving your goals for 2025.

After downloading the app and answering a set of questions, I was ready to play some games. I began with the set of nine writing games, including Commas, Detail, and Expression, but I particularly loved Brevity as it has helped me be more succinct. All games are straightforward and simple to use, with tips that help you along the way. I found myself learning new words and applying punctuation more accurately. We’re never too old to learn!

After a little while, I was keen to broaden my horizons so I took a look at the math and memory games. These are equally beautifully designed and simple to use. I think it’s the simplicity that makes the app so appealing and successful. The feeling of novelty did wear off after a while but once I’d recommitted myself to exercising my brain, I didn’t see the provision of over 40 games as too limiting.

An important element of brain training is always tracking performance. I find it important to know how I’m doing over time, especially to keep my motivation levels high. Thankfully, Elevate provides a set of simple graphic charts related to proficiency quotients. These range from 0-5000 and are based on performance, consistent training, and game variety. The harder you work, the quicker you can move from novice to intermediate and all the way through to master. I’m looking forward to being able to call myself the master!

Along the same lines, I found it very helpful that I could toggle my performance statistics to display on top of game icons. This made it easy to see which areas and games I needed to devote more time to. The Profile section also provides progress details for a wide range of achievements, including being a streak specialist or a training buff. I know these are fairly arbitrary but who doesn’t love a bit of encouragement?

The Elevate app is available on both iOS and Android platforms in the US and the UK. You can check out the app with no strings attached by utilizing their 7-day free trial. This will give you access to all the games and features and provide a good amount of time to take the app for a proper spin.

If you’d like to continue using the app after this time, you’ll need to purchase either a monthly plan for $4.99 / £9.99 or an annual plan for $39.99 / £39.99. There is also a lifetime plan but most users will want to ensure they’re committed to the app before making that purchase.