Apple honors Jimmy Carter with a rare homepage takeover

President Jimmy Carter passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2024.

He was the 39th President of the United States and known as a 'President for Peace.'

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared his remembrance on X on the 29th, and Apple has now updated its homepage with a takeover honoring the former President.

It comes a day after Apple CEO Tim Cook shared his respects on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Today, we honor President Carter’s lifetime of service and his commitment to leaving the world better than he found it. May he rest in peace.”

The homepage takeover is a bit more subtle and in line with previous home takeovers, though there have only been a few in recent history.

Apple’s homepage shows a photo of Jimmy Carter, the same one shared by Tim Cook on social, in front of a construction site. Likely speaking to the President’s impact during his time in the White House and the following years. Carter, who become president in 1977, soon after Apple was founded in 1976, would leave office in 1981 after serving a single term.

President Jimmy Carter's time in office is perhaps best remembered for the Camp David Accords, which brokered peace between Israel and Egypt. After his time as President, Carter remained in the public eye, serving as a humanitarian for many causes, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. He was known as a “President for Peace” and was friends with musicians including Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson, hence the ‘Rock N’Roll’ President moniker.

Apple’s homepage takeovers have been few and far between, normally happening for product launches. Still, the most notable other remembrance post would be for former Apple CEO and founder Steve Jobs after his passing in 2011.

You can view the homepage takeover on Apple.com here and learn more about Jimmy Carter and his legacy here.

