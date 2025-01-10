TCL has 3 new smart glasses which are all in the running for the best of 2025 already

TCL unveiled three new smart glasses at CES 2025

Two boast AR capabilties, the other is for AI and video capture

No precise price or release date details have been shared yet

As someone who has tested a lot of smart glasses I know first-hand how much variety there is in this sector of tech – despite being under the same umbrella, there’s as much similarity between the Halliday specs, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, Xreal One Pro AR glasses, as there is between electric cars, bikes and scooters as ‘electric vehicles’ – so usually companies focus on one type at a time. TCL isn’t afraid to tackle smart glasses from all angles however, with it announcing three very different smart specs at CES to suit every type of smart glasses wearer.

The most impressive is the RayNeo X3 Pro. It boasts the same Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset as the Ray-Ban specs, but goes a step beyond its rival in other areas. The X3 Pro has a dual-camera setup – one for snapping pictures and for AI vision, while the other helps deliver AR features like hand-tracking – and full-color micro-LED screens built into the lenses.

This allows you to see apps and notifications in your field of view, and in my demo, I got to see how the RayNeo X3 Pros could help on my next trip thanks to their real-time translation. My demo with them was short but they seriously impressed me, and kinda put the standard Ray-Ban Meta specs to shame.

(Image credit: TCL)

Though if you want a simplified, display-less approach you’ll be after the RayNeo V3. They strip out the screens but come equipped with a 12MP Sony IMX681 sensor to facilitate first-person content capture and voice-guided insights – with those being relayed by on-device speakers and three in-built microphones.

What’s most impressive was how thin these glasses look – noticeably slimmer than Meta’s Ray-Bans – and how light they are – just 39g. I’d love to try wearing these for a whole day to verify my suspicions, but they could be the best smart glasses for comfort while still boasting useful tools.

Lastly, you have the entertainment-focused RayNeo Air 3 specs. Like other similar AR smart glasses you connect these to a compatible USB-C device via a cable to have the device’s screen appear as a massive floating window in front of you – a 201-inch virtual screen to be precise.

With in-built speakers to boot these specs are an upgrade on previous RayNeo Air smart specs which offer you a wearable home-cinema setup that is ideal for making your travels fly by. I'll want to test them out further, but if I could I would have never left the demo and spent all day playing Mario Odyssey with them.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’re still waiting on pricing details on all these glasses in the RayNeo CES 2025 lineup, but TCL says they’ll be revealed closer to their respective launches. The X3 Pro and Air 3 will drop first in “mid-2025” with the V3 landing “later in the year.”

We’re covering all of the latest CES news from the show as it happens. Stick with us for the big stories on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.

And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!