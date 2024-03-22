Best free VPN for iPhone

A virtual private network, or VPN, is the go-to tool for millions around the world who use its privacy and security features to safeguard their data and their devices from snooping bad actors and cybercriminals. By hiding your IP address and encrypting your internet traffic, the best VPNs anonymize you on the internet and make it impossible for hackers, ISPs, and government authorities to track your online activities.

Getting a free VPN is often the first thought of those new to VPNs who would like to get to know the service and ascertain whether or not they need a VPN for their iPhone in the first place. While a free service is great for trial purposes—and some of the best ones come with unlimited data, tens of servers, and even unblocking capabilities—they are still miles behind their premium counterparts.

Additionally, the chances of a free VPN logging and selling your data or infesting your device with malware are a lot higher than if you just got the cheapest VPN on the market. However, there are some reliable free VPN providers as well that you can install on your iPhone right now and enjoy basic protection along with plenty of extra useful features. Read on to find out what they are, what purposes they serve, and if a free VPN is going to cut it for you.

Best VPNs for iOS in 2024 - paid for services

Even the best free VPNs are limited in their offerings—because they want to entice you with upgrades so that you ultimately switch to a paid plan for more benefits. Considering this, and given that you would actually need one of the best VPNs for iPhone if you are serious about protecting your device and your digital privacy, it makes so much more sense to sign up for a premium service from day one.

The best part is that you can get a paid-for VPN service for free by using its money-back guarantee. These are usually around 30 days, meaning you will have ample time to try out the service without putting any money on the line. Plus, ‘premium’ VPNs are premium in their offerings and not necessarily their pricing—you can get one of the best cheap VPNs for less than $3 a month!

On that note, here are my top three iOS VPN recommendations:

Best free VPNs for iPhone in 2024

Let's discuss all our top free iPhone VPN picks in detail:

PrivadoVPN Free: the best free iPhone VPN overall

1. PrivadoVPN Free The best free iPhone VPN Our expert review: Specifications Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux Data limit: 10GB at full speed, then unlimited via a single 1Mbps location Servers: 13 Locations: 10 Simultaneous connections: 1 PrivadoVPN Free Visit Siteat PrivadoVPN Reasons to buy + Unlimited data, with 10GB at full speed + Unblocks all popular streaming sites + Blazing fast connection speeds Reasons to avoid - Mobile apps are basic at best - Not independently audited

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want a free VPN for Netflix: PrivadoVPN is one of the only free providers that reliably unlocks Netflix, as well as others like Prime, iPlayer, and Disney+ ✔️ You need premium privacy features: most services block offerings like split tunneling, kill switch, and auto-connect behind paywalls, but not PrivadoVPN. ✔️ You want blazing speeds: PrivadoVPN is one of the fastest free VPNs, with top speeds of around 350Mbps.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You need genuinely unlimited data: PrivadoVPN's performance sees a massive drop as soon as you go over 10GB a month. After that, you're on a sluggish 'emergency server.' ❌ You want fantastic mobile apps: although PrivadoVPN's iOS and Android apps are stable and work well, they're not as polished as Proton VPN.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 PrivadoVPN Free knocks it out of the park with its unblocking capabilities, and everything else from server locations to day-to-day privacy is top-notch as well.

Want to know more? Check out our in-depth PrivadoVPN Free review for a closer look at the service, and see why it's our top free iPhone VPN pick for 2024.

In our full PrivadoVPN review, we mention how despite being a relatively new entrant in the VPN industry (launched in 2019), PrivadoVPN has continually improved and added to its services to become a well-known provider—and its free version is right at the heart of its popularity with an impressive feature-set and security benefits.

PrivadoVPN Free is not only the number one free VPN for iPhones but also the best free VPN overall, displacing the previous #1 Proton VPN, as it is one of the only services that can reliably unblock the entire suite of streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer—others like Windscribe and Atlas VPN Free can bypass some but not all of them.

Plus, Privado’s server list is significantly better than Proton VPN—you get access to 13 cities in 10 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and France. Proton VPN, on the other hand, only offers 3 servers in 3 different countries.

Like Proton VPN, PrivadoVPN Free, too, gives you the full security package, ranging from a tried-and-tested kill switch and no-logs policy to AES-256 encryption and protocols like OpenSource and WireGuard. What’s more, it also comes with split tunneling, so you can route some apps through the VPN while using regular internet connection on the others.

Where PrivadoVPN isn’t as lovely as Proton VPN is data allowance. While Proton VPN Free gives you unlimited data, PrivadoVPN (like most free VPNs) limits you to just 10GB of data per month. However, the silver lining with PrivadoVPN is that you won’t have to shut shop after you’ve used up your allotted 10GB for the month—you can continue browsing and enjoy VPN protection, although only at a sluggish speed of 1Mbps.

Next, while all Proton VPN services are independently audited, PrivadoVPN’s servers and privacy policy are yet to undergo an independent audit. Although the service is extremely reliable, we’d like to see the company back up its claims with proof.

PrivadoVPN iOS apps are pretty basic but easy to use, so those new to VPNs and looking for a plug-and-play solution will swear by it. However, if you need a premium iPhone VPN app for free, we’d point you towards Proton VPN.

Overall, PrivadoVPN does almost everything right when it comes to offering a completely free VPN—it’s fast, secure, comes with tons of servers, and is the best choice if you want a Netflix VPN for free. So, while it is a clear winner for most users, if you want unlimited data and proven security, consider Proton VPN Free instead.

Swipe to scroll horizontally PrivadoVPN Free test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design No-nonsense design that lacks a few bells and whistles ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Intuitive app with simple implementation means it's perfect for beginners ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Faster than most free iPhone VPNs ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks an astounding amount of content for a free VPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Robust security on paper, but no independent audit ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Support staff are friendly, but the site could do with more content ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Proton VPN Free: the best for security

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

2. Proton VPN Free Unlimited data allowance and top-notch digital privacy Our expert review: Specifications Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux Data limit: Unlimited Servers: 3 Locations: 3 Simultaneous connections: 1 ProtonVPN Free Visit Siteat Proton VPN Reasons to buy + Unlimited data allowance + Excellent speeds + Top-notch privacy features Reasons to avoid - No streaming support - No P2P or Secure Core servers - Limited server locations

Subscribe if: ✔️ You need a free VPN with unlimited data: Proton VPN is one of the only free providers to not put a cap on data usage. ✔️ You want an extremely safe VPN: all Proton VPN apps are open-source, so anyone in the world can check them for vulnerabilities. They're also independently audited. ✔️ You want a free Linux VPN: Proton VPN not only offers free installation on Linux but also comes with a full graphical user interface (GUI).

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You want lots of server options: Proton VPN only gives users access to servers in three countries on its free plan. ❌ You want to stream content: unlike PrivadoVPN, Proton VPN's free plan doesn't come with unblocking capabilities.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒 Proton VPN Free is a highly popular Swiss provider known to offer class-leading privacy and security. It blows others out of the water with unlimited data, but lack of streaming support keeps it from the top spot.

Want to know more? Check out our in-depth Proton VPN Free review for a closer look at one of the most popular free VPNs in the industry.

Proton VPN is one of the most secure VPNs on the market right now and the same Swiss-backed privacy and reliability is what you get with its free plan as well. For starters, it offers open-source apps on all platforms whether that’s iOS, Android, Windows, or Mac.

Plus, all its apps have been independently audited by third-party experts—and security essentials like rock-solid encryption, a kill switch, and a no-logging policy, too, are all available on all its free apps, including the iPhone VPN app, and they work as expected.

In our review of Proton VPN Free, we mention how its biggest advantage over PrivadoVPN Free and the rest of the competition is that it doesn’t come with any data limits.

So, while PrivadoVPN limits you to just 10GB of data per month, Proton VPN allows you to use its always-on VPN feature for what it’s actually built i.e. connect once and enjoy 24/7 protection—you don’t have to keep tabs on your VPN usage so as not to exhaust it. Moreover, the service is anything but sluggish, with lightning-fast speeds of 380Mbps.

The iPhone VPN app is easy to use and comes with a funky yet sleek-looking dark mode that gives it a futuristic look. Plus, as you’d expect from a high-ranking provider, the app has zero ads and the overall experience is simply fantastic, which is why it has managed to garner a 4.4 rating on the App Store.

A unique Proton VPN Free offering is that it has partnered with Deutsche Welle, a German news broadcaster, to allow unrestricted (and free, of course) access to its independent and unbiased news coverage.

A major reason Proton VPN didn't quite manage to grab the top spot here is its server limitations—just 3 servers (US, Netherlands, Japan) compared to Privado's 13 and Windscribe’s 14. Then there’s the lack of streaming support, an area where PrivadoVPN reigns supreme but even providers like Windscribe and Atlas VPN are slowly catching up.

So, needless to say, we would like to see Proton VPN Free join the party as well. Moreover, it doesn’t offer P2P support either, meaning you will have to look elsewhere if you want a VPN for torrenting.

All in all, if you’re looking for a free VPN for 24/7 protection, excellent usability, and class-leading security, there simply isn’t a service better than Proton VPN Free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Proton VPN Free test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Dark and edgy with plenty of flair ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Not the simplest design, but still fairly intuitive ⭐⭐⭐ Performance A super-fast service, but with a small risk of congestion ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Dedicated Deutsche Welle servers but few locations to choose from otherwise ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Open-source, audited, and reliable ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Lots of on-site support and excellent agents ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Windscribe Free: free iPhone VPN with most servers

(Image credit: Windscribe)

3. Windscribe Free Powerful and secure with generous streaming support Our expert review: Specifications Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Data limit: 10GB Servers: 14 Locations: 11 Simultaneous connections: Unlimited Reasons to buy + Unlimited simultaneous connections + Unblocks UK Netflix and BBC iPlayer + Free VPN with the most number of servers Reasons to avoid - Limited data strangles usefulness - Not as fast as others - Only 10GB data

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want unlimited simultaneous connections: Windscribe is the only provider here that allows you to install its VPN app on any number of devices you want. ✔️ You want tons of server locations: 14 server locations in 11 countries is hands down the best range we've seen in a free iPhone VPN. ✔️ You want to stream UK content: unlike Proton VPN, Windscribe can reliably unblock UK Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You need plenty of data: just 10GB of data isn't going to carry you through the whole month. If you want unlimited data, opt for Proton VPN. ❌ You need lightning-fast speeds: Windscribe tops out at around 240Mbps, which although decent, doesn't compare to PrivadoVPN or Proton VPN.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 Windscribe offers the highest number of server locations for any free iPhone VPN, as well as UK Netflix and iPlayer unblocking, so it does a good enough job at standing out from the rest.

Want to know more? Check out our in-depth Windscribe Free VPN review for a closer look at this popular free service.

Windscribe is a popular VPN service from Canada with a decent paid version. However, the party piece is its free plan that comes with good privacy, excellent unblocking, and useful extra features.

When drafting our full Winscribe Free review, we were seriously impressed by its staggering 14 server locations in 11 countries—an excellent showing that’s better than every other provider on our list. The only other service that comes close to challenging Windscribe Free’s list of servers is Proton VPN with 13 locations in 10 countries.

▶ Check out Windscribe for free

Although Windscribe’s streaming support isn’t as comprehensive as PrivadoVPN, most users will be happy that it can unblock UK Netflix and BBC iPlayer. You will be able to stream your favorite British movies and TV shows on your iPhone, even when you’re on the go, thanks to consistent speeds of around 240Mbps.

However, a major drawback of the service, and also why it is not higher up on our list, is its data cap—just 10GB of data per month and nothing after that. If you’re looking for a free VPN to use extensively day in and day out, you’d be much better off with Proton VPN or Hotspot Shield which come with unlimited data. Even PrivadoVPN Free, which offers 10GB data at full speed and then unlimited data at 1Mbps speed, is a better pick.

Windscribe’s iOS apps could do with a bit of polish. That said, while they look and feel basic, they don’t cut back on functionality a lot—yes, you won’t see server locations by availability, but there’s a search option, so it’s overall decent but far behind the more roomy and clutter-free apps of PrivadoVPN and Proton VPN.

To conclude, Windscribe is a simple and effective free VPN that has more than just a few things going for it, including unlimited simultaneous connections, top-notch privacy, and an expansive list of servers. Unfortunately, though, a strict data cap limits its functionality to a great extent, so that’s something you will have to live with—or you can look at our top 2 options instead.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Windscribe Free test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Simple and intuitive, albeit a little cluttered ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Pretty easy to use for beginners ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Lags behind the competition, but still hardly slow ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Impressive access to UK Netflix and iPlayer ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Open-source and reliable ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Email tickets are quickly resolved, but no live chat makes it somewhat inconvenient ⭐⭐⭐